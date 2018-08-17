Morden Using University Study To Handle Algae

After a planned partnership with the University of Manitoba, the City of Morden has been working with the school to figure out how to reduce algae in Morden's water supply.

Over the summer Deputy City Manager/Operations Dave Haines says the city has been collecting samples, and looking at situations to avoid large algae outbreaks. Working with the University, Haines explains, they were focusing on Morden's treatment process.

"We've replicated our process at the University of Manitoba with their Process Engineering Team. They're testing the different parts of the process to see what adjustments we can make."

Another thing the team has been looking at is the condition of the lake. Haines says one of the main issues is the location of the intake.

"Our intake is right at the bottom of the lake," says Haines. "It's going to need to be raised. That will take care of most of the quality issues."

According to Haines, algae isn't entering into the system as weather changes have caused the water to begin to improve on its own. He attributes any current quality issues to the intake at the bottom of the lake, picking up particles which naturally settle down in the water column.

Moving forward the plan will be to raise the intake, improving the quality of Morden's water.