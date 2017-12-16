Morden/Winkler MLA Meets With Local Residents

Thursday resident of Winkler were invited to come meet MLA and Finance Minister Cameron Friesen for his annual ‘Coffee With Cameron’.



Since being voted in as Finance Minister in 2011, Friesen says he hasn't had many opportunities to meet with the people he represents.



Friesen says his annual coffee and barbecue allows him to meet new faces, reconnect with old friends and answer some of the concerns residents have including Manitoba’s deficit, legalization of cannabis and health care.



"People are often concerned about health care and we are too. It’s the number one priority of our government and that’s why we must make changes so that health care isn't just strong today but into the future."

Friesen says these opportunities are good to remind residents their MLA is listening and will work with them on Provincial issues

Having these face-to-face talks are important says Friesen, as they are a way to know the people MLA’s represent.



"In principle, these opportunities that people have are essential. To remind people they have an MLA who’s there to work for them on Provincial issues, who’s listening and the office is here to assist them as they need it."



2017 has been a busy year for Manitoba Legislature explains Friesen. Steps have been taken to restore Manitoba’s financial stability reducing the deficit by $50 million.



Bills have been passed to continue to balance finances, the Taxpayers Protection Act, as well as a bill that cuts red-tape dealing with the increasing regulatory burden in the Province.



"We've done many other things as well. We've passed bills that will help us on the road of restructuring our health system. To make it more efficient and cut down on wait times for patients."



In the upcoming Spring session, Friesen says people can expect more bills dealing with red-tape and bills to keep government accountable to the people who've put them into office.

Friesen saying greetings and discussion current Political issues