Morden/Winkler MLA Meets With Local Residents

A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

Details
Category: Local News

Thursday resident of Winkler were invited to come meet MLA and Finance Minister Cameron Friesen for his annual ‘Coffee With Cameron’.
 
Since being voted in as Finance Minister in 2011, Friesen says he hasn't had many opportunities to meet with the people he represents.
 
Friesen says his annual coffee and barbecue allows him to meet new faces, reconnect with old friends and answer some of the concerns residents have including Manitoba’s deficit, legalization of cannabis and health care.
 
"People are often concerned about health care and we are too. It’s the number one priority of our government and that’s why we must make changes so that health care isn't just strong today but into the future."

Cameron Friesen Friesen says these opportunities are good to remind residents their MLA is listening and will work with them on Provincial issues
Having these face-to-face talks are important says Friesen, as they are a way to know the people MLA’s represent.
 
"In principle, these opportunities that people have are essential. To remind people they have an MLA who’s there to work for them on Provincial issues, who’s listening and the office is here to assist them as they need it."
 
2017 has been a busy year for Manitoba Legislature explains Friesen. Steps have been taken to restore Manitoba’s financial stability reducing the deficit by $50 million.
 
Bills have been passed to continue to balance finances, the Taxpayers Protection Act, as well as a bill that cuts red-tape dealing with the increasing regulatory burden in the Province.
 
"We've done many other things as well. We've passed bills that will help us on the road of restructuring our health system. To make it more efficient and cut down on wait times for patients."
 
In the upcoming Spring session, Friesen says people can expect more bills dealing with red-tape and bills to keep government accountable to the people who've put them into office.

Cameron Friesen 5Friesen saying greetings and discussion current Political issues

A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

More Local News

Wealth Disparity, Health Stats To Be Revealed By Vital Signs

The City of Winkler has pledged $10,000 to kick-start an honest look at the wealth disparity in the community, among other factors. Vital Signs was a 2012 project by the Winkler Community Foundation…

Morden/Winkler MLA Meets With Local Residents

Thursday resident of Winkler were invited to come meet MLA and Finance Minister Cameron Friesen for his annual ‘Coffee With Cameron’. Since being voted in as Finance Minister in 2011, Friesen says he…

PVCPTA Now Simply 'Central Manitoba Tourism'

The Pembina Valley Central Plains Tourism Association has reinvented themselves. The organization is now simply known as Central Manitoba Tourism (CMT). Chair Tyler King says the name change was to…

UPDATE: Winkler Fire Department Responds To Gas Leak At Parkland Elementary

Winkler Fire Department responded to a minor gas leak call at Parkland School during the noon hour Friday. Principal Janice Krahn explains the gas leak was detected outside the building, and staff…

Increase In Rent Could Delay Dream Of Home Ownership

Rent will be increasing in Manitoba by 1.3 percent to factor in economic inflation. The rate is the maximum landlords can increase rent without going to the tenancy board, explains Winkler City…

New Jaws Of Life Shared Between Darlingford, Morden And Manitou

Extracting people from vehicles is now easier for the Darlingford Fire Department with the purchase of new Jaws of Life. The $35,000 tool was paid for with the help of a $12,150 donation from the…

2017 Brings Continued Growth For Big Brothers Big Sisters In Altona

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Altona is better equipped to build life-long friendships thanks to an expanded slate of services in the community. Coordinator, Kerri Bennett, explained one of the new…

Winkler Continues To Battle Ice Surface Shortage

Winkler's Recreation and Tourism committee hopes to address the need for more ice rinks in the city. "We want more ice," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says. The upcoming Meridian Exhibition Centre…

Local Leaders Give Support To New Flood Route

The Town of Morris is coming out in support of an alternative flood route north of town. Rather than flood-proofing 14 kms of PTH 75 north of Morris at a cost of $181 million, the Province would like…

Morden Investing $600,000 In Recreation

The City of Morden will be allocating more than half a million dollars towards building new sports fields in 2019. The new fields will be located on a 40 acre parcel of land located in the city's…

Province Maps New Flood Route North of Morris

The Province of Manitoba has confirmed a new plan to make PTH 75 north of Morris a flood-proof route. In November 2014, Manitoba Infrastructure originally proposed raising 14 KMs of Highway 75 about…

Altona Council Says 'Yes' To Pot Sales In Town

After much debate at this week's town council meeting, Altona's municipal leaders have agreed to allow the retail sale of marijuana in the community once it becomes legalized in July 2018. The…

U.S Bill Could Have Consequences For Canadian Internet

The future of the Internet may be decided in the coming days. On December 14 the ‘Restoring Internet Freedom Act’ will be brought to Congress and voted on in the United States. The bill nullifies the…

RCMP Say Rash of Gas Station B&E's Are Connected

Carman RCMP believe a series of recent gas station break and enters are connected. The first break in happened shortly before 4AM on November 24 when officers were alerted to an alarm at the gas bar…

PVRAM Meets On Marijuanna

Leaders in the Pembina Valley share many of the same concerns regarding marijuanna. In total, 13 of 14 member municipalities of PVRAM (Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors) attended a meeting on Monday.…

Winkler K-8 School No Longer Nameless

It's been loosely referred to as the Pine Ridge school for awhile, and now the official name of Winkler's new K-8 school is 'Pine Ridge Elementary School.' The Garden Valley School Division board…

Morden's Canada 150 Skate Generates Donation For Genesis House

Genesis House received a number of toques, gloves, and mittens, as well as monetary donations, at Morden's Canada 150 Skate this weekend. "We invited people to bring things for our mitten tree," said…

Winkler Police Board Closing In On New Chief Selection

There are some exciting developments in the search for a new Chief of Police for the City of Winkler. As Henry Siemens, Chairman of the Winkler Police Board, explained, three strong candidates have…

Morris Based Trucking Coming Ready For New U.S. Requirements

A Morris based trucking company is ready to meet the new requirements for driving in the United States. New laws in the U.S. will make it mandatory for all trucks hauling product in that country to…

Gas Bar Robbed, Four-Year-Old Attacked By Dog, Police Report

Winkler Police are requesting the public's help regarding a recent break and enter. Police learned the Canadian Tire Gas Bar was broken into sometime during the early morning hours of December 10.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Fred Penner Returns To Pembina Valley "My Parents' Stomping Grounds" (VIDEO)

Morden Special Olympian Chrissy Peters Meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Monarch First SAFE Work Certified Foundry In Manitoba

Morden Brawl Injures Staff, Suspect Banned From Restaurant

Manitoba Holds Off On Signing Marijuana Excise Tax Agreement With Feds

Missing Dogs Spark Warning from Municipality

Questions Surround Potential Morden/Winkler Police Merger

Border Valley Sno Goers Looks Forward To Another Season

Pedestrian And Traffic Study Part Of New GVSD School Planning

Snow Removal Parking Ban Fines Jump To $150 In Morden

Emerson-Franklin Wants Input On Surplus Crown Land

New Pharmacy Honours Legacy Of Former Winkler Mayor

Falcon Lake Golf Course Pro Shop And Restaurant Torn Down

Altona Police Department Receives Fraud Complaints 'Almost Daily'

Generous Donations Made To Rhineland Empty Stocking Fund (GALLERY)

Neubergthal and Winkler Farms Featured In New Documentary

House Fire Survivor Joins Winkler Fire Service 'I've Set My Life To Help People' (VIDEO)

Don't Forget Your Pets When The Temperature Falls

Mayors, Reeves Setting Regional Pot Guidelines

Winkler and Morden Vets Collect Food For Homeless Pets

Local News Archives

Community Events

14
Dec
2017
Pickelball

14 December 2017 - 08 February 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





16
Dec
2017
Emerson Casual Crafters - Last Chance Christmas Baking & Gift Sale

16 December 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Emerson New Horizons





16
Dec
2017
Jingle for Genesis Craft & Vendor Sale

16 December 2017 - 17 December 2017, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

East Gate Mall





16
Dec
2017
Trees and Their Care - An A Rocha Nature Talk

16 December 2017 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Winkler Library





16
Dec
2017
"A Wonderful Story" Christmas Concert by D'Friesens

16 December 2017 7:00 pm

Christian Faith Church, Winkler





16
Dec
2017
Winkler Flyers VS Portage Terriers

16 December 2017 7:30 pm

Winkler Recreational Complex, Winkler





19
Dec
2017
Morden's Tour of Lights

19 December 2017 6:00 pm

Morden Suncatch





Login