Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

More than a dozen RCMP police dogs are being retired across the country ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana this October. Because cannabis will be a legal substance, the dogs will need to be replaced or retrained to exclude marijuana detection.

However, Winkler Police Service is in good shape, Chief Ryan Hunt explains, as their new K-9 police dog is still awaiting training. Other RCMP K-9 units are not so lucky, he says, "unfortunately there will be many K-9 units out of work in Canada."

He notes their new K-9 unit will not be trained for cannabis detection. Winkler's new K-9 will likely begin training by the end of the year. Handler Constable Sean O'Brien was recently able to meet the puppy.

Morden's police dog Chase will also continue active service.

"Chase is trained to detect almost all types of illegal substances, so she would not be retired because of the new cannabis legislation," Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak says.

police pupsWinkler's new police dog will begin training late this year or early 2019

More Local News

Morden, Winkler Police Dogs Remain Active Despite Cannabis Concerns

More than a dozen RCMP police dogs are being retired across the country ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana this October. Because cannabis will be a legal substance, the dogs will…

Construction Halted On Altona's W.C. Miller Collegiate Gym

Work to build a new gym at Altona's high school has been put on hold. At the end of July, Border Land School Division received word there was concern about the installation of the roof trusses for…

RM of Morris Council Signs On With Internet Provider

RM of Morris residents and businesses can expect to see increased internet speeds in the near future, as an agreement has been signed with a service provider. "We signed an agreement with Valley…

Commercial Waste Pickup Goes Private In Winkler

Winkler is officially discontinuing garbage collection for commercial businesses, privatizing the collection and disposal effective January 1. As a result, businesses can see anywhere from $182 to…

Pembina Valley Under Smoky Skies

Wildfires in other Canadian provinces are bringing smoke to the Pembina Valley. A special air quality statement has been issued for the region and southern Manitoba as smoke from forest fires in…

Longtime Tourist Attraction Meadows Golf And Amusements Closing

After 24 years of service, the unique seasonal amusement park, Meadows Golf, will close its doors. Transitioning from a career building golf courses in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario, Abe Epp…

$380 Million Public Safety Communications Service Coming To Manitoba

Manitoba's new $380 million public safety communications service is expected to be implemented over the next three years, Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday. The provincial government has…

Skills Refreshed in Morris Fire Department Training Sessions

The Town of Morris fire department held a training session on Main Street Tuesday evening to refresh traffic control skills. "It helps us alleviate any issues with drivers in an accident scene," said…

Emerson Expansion Project Modernizes Border

People crossing the border at Emerson may have noticed some changes. Roxie Remillard, CBSA Chief of Operations for the Southern Manitoba District, explained these changes are part of the Emerson…

Reports Of Individual Threatening Walkers With A Gun Ends In Arrest

Morden Police kept a pair of dangerous individuals off the street this week. On Monday police received a report of a man with a gun threatening a group of people in the area of Gilmour St. and 5th…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login