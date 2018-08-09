Morden, Winkler Police Dogs Remain Active Despite Cannabis Concerns

More than a dozen RCMP police dogs are being retired across the country ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana this October. Because cannabis will be a legal substance, the dogs will need to be replaced or retrained to exclude marijuana detection.

However, Winkler Police Service is in good shape, Chief Ryan Hunt explains, as their new K-9 police dog is still awaiting training. Other RCMP K-9 units are not so lucky, he says, "unfortunately there will be many K-9 units out of work in Canada."

He notes their new K-9 unit will not be trained for cannabis detection. Winkler's new K-9 will likely begin training by the end of the year. Handler Constable Sean O'Brien was recently able to meet the puppy.

Morden's police dog Chase will also continue active service.

"Chase is trained to detect almost all types of illegal substances, so she would not be retired because of the new cannabis legislation," Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak says.