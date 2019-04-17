Local police services are investigating multiple break and enters at businesses around the region.

The Winkler Police Service say the owner of a local store reported an attempted break and enter that occurred sometime during the early morning hours of April 7.

On April 8, at 9:00 a.m, Morden police were dispatched to a business regarding a complaint of break enter and theft. The suspects gained entry to the business and stole money and electronics.

Then on April 13, at 8:50 a.m, police were dispatched to a business in Morden regarding a broken window on the front door. Police attended and met with the owner of the business and observed glass on the sidewalk. However, the interior glass of the door was still secure and access was not gained to the business.

The theft and break-in attempts come after a rash of similar incidents that took place at Morden businesses last month. In total seven businesses were targeted over two days March 6 and 7.

Both police services continue to investigate.