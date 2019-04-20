A call to action has been issued by Morden and Winkler, looking for volunteers.

The two communities will co-host the National Women's Under-18 Hockey Championship this November. This is a massive experience says Organizing Committee Co-Chair, Clare Agnew, and the economic value brought in by this event is estimated $1.5 million.

In a recent social media post by the City of Morden, the event's schedule was announced to kickstart interest in potential volunteers.

"We're going to need people who know what they're talking about with hockey," says Agnew. "To do some of the stats, access controls, hospitality, we'll need people to sell tickets, ushers, really a broad base."

She notes you don't have to be a hockey lover necessarily, only a person who wants to become involved in their community.

The pre-tournament games take place November 3; all eight teams will compete over three days, with four teams to compete in the semifinals November 8.

For the full event schedule or those interested in volunteering, click the appropriate links.

Schedule:

https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/national-championships/women/national-u18/2019/stats/schedule

Volunteer:

https://events.trustevent.com/templates/index.cfm?fuseaction=templates.home&eid=3356

