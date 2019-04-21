Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

As spring progresses, we're seeing longer days, which means more daylight.

The executive director of CMHA Central Region says that's good news for the mental health of all of us.

"Physiologically, sunlight has an impact on us in terms of our Vitamin D production," says Sean Miller, "Vitamin D is correlated with healthy levels of serotonin. What's serotonin? Neuro-transmitter -- has to do with mood, appetite, sleep, weight -- it regulates a number of processes in our bodies related to positive health."

Miller adds CMHA sees the effects of prolonged light deprivation.

"When spring comes around, temps warm up, we see more people coming out," he says, "Their moods are lifted. We don't necessarily document that, in terms of research, but I think it's just something that is felt more than documented, but definitely it's something that we take note of."

