More Details Released On Meth Arrests

Details
Winkler police have released more details on the arrest of 3 individuals Wednesday for meth trafficking.
    
At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on grey Dodge Caravan on Tumbleweed Lane near Main Street in Winkler as part of an on-going investigation.
    
The adult male driver and two adult female passengers were all immediately arrested for having possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.  
    
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of marijuana as well as seven grams of methamphetamine and methamphetamine trafficking paraphernalia.  
    
Police also located approximately $340 cash believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.
    
Three young children were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, and in order to protect their identity, the names of the arrested individuals will not be released.

The adult male driver will be charged with possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds obtained by crime.  He was released on a Promise to Appear with an Undertaking Given to a Peace Officer.  He is to appear in Morden Provincial Court, May 22.

One of the adult female passengers will be charged with possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.  She was released on a Promise to Appear with an Undertaking Given to a Peace Officer. She is also to appear in court May 22 in Morden.

The second female passenger has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of marihuana.  She was remanded in custody and is set to appear in Portage la Prairie Provincial Court on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Members of the Morden and Altona police services assisted Winkler police in this investigation.

