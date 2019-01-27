More Snow And Strong Winds To Hit Southern MB Sunday

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Details
A potent low pressure system will impact Southern Manitoba Sunday, bringing significant snowfall and gusty winds to parts of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for all of Southwestern Manitoba as far east as the Pilot Mound and Manitou areas. Snow will intensify this morning in the southwest, with 10 to 15 cms expected. The snow will move eastward throughout the day, and in the Pembina and Red River Valleys, 5 to 10cms of snow is expected by the time it tapers off Monday morning. Southeastern Manitoba is set to receive 2 to 5 cms.

CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner says, similar to the last storm that moved through the province last Wednesday, reduced visibility will once again be a factor.

“Strong southeasterly winds up to 60 km/h will accompany the Low today as it makes its way across the province, and that will lead to reduced visibility in blowing snow in many areas,“ explains Sumner. “Once the system moves out of the region, strong northwesterly winds will develop Monday morning, gusting up to 60 km/h, meaning a continuation of the blowing snow. The wind is expected to diminish by Monday afternoon.”

Sumner adds, in the aftermath of this system, the coldest weather of the winter, so far, will settle into the province.

“A bitterly cold arctic airmass will entrench itself into a good portion of the eastern Prairies, including Manitoba, starting Tuesday,” says Sumner. “Daytime highs will struggle to reach the -25 to -27 range Tuesday and Wednesday, with slightly warmer temperatures expected Thursday through Saturday in the -17 to -20 range. Overnight lows Tuesday through Thursday night will dip to -30 to -34, which is well below normal for this time of year, even though it’s January.”

The average daytime high for this time of year is around -10 or -11, with overnight lows around -20.

