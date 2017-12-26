More Students Utlilizing Healthy Minds Breakfast Program At WSD

Western School Division (WSD) has been seeing an increase in the number of students utilizing the Division's Healthy Minds Breakfast Program this year.

The program is offered at it Maple Leaf School and also is available in the cafeteria for the students of Ecole Morden Middle School (EMMS) and Morden Collegiate (MCI).

In a report given to the board of trustees at its last board meeting, Program Coordinator Carl Pedersen shared that in November they saw an increase of 126% at Maple Leaf and 104% at EMMS/MCI from the same period last year.

"For a whole number of reasons and we have certainly have seen our numbers move up," said Pedersen. "We are probably running about double what we were this time last year."

Pedersen addded this program is open to any and all students.

Students show up for a variety of reasons, whether it be not having nutritious breakfast foods at home for them, their parents start work earlier in the day and can't prepare it for them, and or there just isn't enough time in the morning for a student.

"We are welcoming to every student who takes part in the program," said Pedersen. "Some of the students might drop by once a week, or once and a while, and some are quite regular."

He added the program runs every school day morning starting around 8:20 a.m. and noted the students really enjoy the program and some say it's the best part of their day.

With the number of students using the program, the food bills go up. Pedersen said he was successful in obtaining a $1,000 grant from the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba. He added that he'll most likely have to do more fundraising come the new year, noting donations are always welcome and will help the program continue to provide the proper nutrition to students every morning.