Morris Area Foundation Raised Nearly $24,000

The Morris Area Foundation (MAF) Secretary Treasurer Midge Anderson has reviewed the donation list from the Endow Manitoba Challenge.

The foundation is extremely pleased to report donations during the Endow Manitoba Challenge totalled $23,737.

"We had many new donors this year. The majority of the donations were in the form of cheques delivered to board members in advance of the Nov. 18 Endow Manitoba Challenge," said Anderson.

The MAF wishes to thank all donors.

MAF President, Del Stevenson, attributes the success to the 'Round It Up' event at the Morris Bigway.

Customers were asked if they'd like to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with funds being donated to the foundation.

"The Board is looking at ways to duplicate an event like this in other communities of our MAF area in the future. There is nothing like getting out into the community," said Stevenson.