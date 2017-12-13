Morris Based Trucking Coming Ready For New U.S. Requirements

A Morris based trucking company is ready to meet the new requirements for driving in the United States.

New laws in the U.S. will make it mandatory for all trucks hauling product in that country to use electronic logging devices, also known as ELDs, starting Monday, December 18.

ELDs track a trucker's driving time and will now replace paper logs that drivers are currently using.

Chester Bartel of Bartel Bulk Freight says they've been working with the electronic devices for the past several months in preparation for the transition.

"We didn't want to get caught at the last minute with all kinds of unforeseen problems, so we put these ELDs into every brand of truck that we own just to make sure that they all work."

Bartel admitted the learning curve for some of their drivers has been steep, especially for those who aren't keen on electronics.

"It's been pretty good to this point. There are some drivers who have mixed feelings about it, especially the more senior drivers who haven't done a lot when it comes to electronics. They found the first few weeks a little troublesome, but I think eventually they'll get it figured out."

ELDs are designed to improve road safety by more accurately tracking a driver’s time behind the wheel, but many in the industry think the ELDs could have several downsides to them.

With ELDs, truck drivers will be forced to work during a certain time frame no matter what the traffic or weather conditions are, putting more truck drivers in jeopardy according to some critics. Once a driver turns his truck on, he or she has 14 hours to get in as many miles as possible before they have to shut down for a mandatory 10-hour break.

Stopping for accidents or inclement weather will have a negative impact on the mile total for those 14 hours with no way of factoring in those delays. Some feel this could have a negative impact on driver safety.

"The driver only has a certain amount of hours to get all his work done. Now let's say he uses up two or three hours at the loading point, that will take a bunch of driving time off his clock. So, after lunch when he gets tired he won't pull over to have that rest because that is a waste of time. So, I have some safety concerns in that regard," said Bartel.

Terry Shaw, executive director with the Manitoba Trucking Association, says the electronic logs will help with integrity and operating within the hours of service that drivers have to abide by.