Morris Council Candidates Discuss Local Issues

Fourteen of the fifteen candidates running for Morris Council presented themselves to the community at an all candidates forum Thursday night. Absent was Matthew Schulz.

Mel Baxter has become a familiar face around the community in his role as local pharmacist, a profession that has allowed him to serve in a number of roles that have exposed him to working with various levels of government. The list includes President of the Manitoba Society of Pharmacists, and a director with the Canadian Pharmacists Benefits Association.

"I'm here because I have something to offer. Stewardship of the town is a major responsibility, especially in fiscal matters. I am prepared to make the tough decisions...prepared to look at innovations and efficiencies that can improve the budgetary process," he said. "We have some of the highest property taxes in Southern Manitoba...and some of the lowest resale values on that property. I'd like to see that corrected. Well, how does that get corrected? You need more growth, and obviously more businesses and a larger population base within the community."

Kevin Clace is running for a second term on council. He holds a masters degree in Education and Leadership and is currently finishing his PhD. Clace has been a long-running leader in and around Morris, has served as principal for three schools in the area, and he and his family have chosen to make Morris their long-term home.

"We love this community and we want to continue to invest in this community as time moves forward."

"I believe that we need to continue to look at responsible and sustainable fiscal management...and I do think that we need to make sure that we continue to control not only our debt load but our costs and in that, making sure our tax structure aligns with that while maintaining the services that we have."

Clace also believes it is important to look at recruitment and retention of quality staff, community renewal including the establishment of comprehensive housing, infrastructure, and flood mitigation plans. Improved high speed Internet access, and aging in place options for seniors also make up Clace's list of priorities.

Longtime resident and former local teacher William (Bill) Ginter is seeking a fourth term on council. He spent ten of the past twelve years serving as Deputy Mayor for Morris, with a particular focus on finances and budget preparation. Significant investment in public works equipment, changes to the garbage collection system including composting, and a new pool house and splash pad are just some of the general achievements Ginter has overseen during his time on council. He also boasted a significant reduction in the Town's debt, down 66 per cent since 2011.

"We still have challenges that need to be addressed, (like) senior's housing. There is the continued challenge of running services and the facilities in town in a financially responsible manner," he said. "If elected for another term, I pledge to serve you with diligence, always striving to do what's best for the community as issues come up."

For Chris Hamblin, this is her first bid to earn a seat on town council. She's called Morris home for over 40 years, volunteering for many local organizations and causes during that time. "Why do I want to be on council? Because I want to see my community prosper and become even stronger, and a vibrant place to live."

If elected, Hamblin commits to continuing work on establishing a senior's housing facility in Morris. "I feel it is important to our community. We have already lost several of our residents to other communities because we don't have assisted living here in town, I don't want this trend to continue."

She also feels that while the Morris Multiplex is a great facility comparable to those in larger communities, it is under-utilized, and pledges to explore better opportunities to market the town and its facilities. Hamblin adds now that most of the access-related issues from flooding have been addressed, it's time to attract new business and residents to Morris.

This is also Margaret Johnston's first time running for town council. She has lived in Morris for 40 years with her husband Shane, and began working as a nurse at the Morris Hospital upon graduating in 1976. During this time, Johnston was active within the Manitoba Nurses Union, and held executive positions with local branch Worksite 35. She represented the local healthcare region for 10 years after being elected to the provincial MNU board.

"I don't have just one burning goal. Shane and I, our sons (and) their wives and our six grandchildren, and my mom all live here in Morris (and) therefore I know we need quality daycare, affordable housing, senior's housing, as well as additional personal care home spaces."

Also seeking their first term on council is Reba Krahn. She moved to Morris about twelve years ago where she met her husband, and the two decided to set down roots and raise their family. Krahn says Morris has always felt like home, and this is why she and her husband have tried to spend as much time volunteering and giving back to the community that's offered them a safe place to live.

"People are my goal. People are my life. I know what it's like to be part of a young family and struggle to pay for sports and still be able to afford things like rent and daycare," she said. "I think people are important, that (they) need to feel like their voices matter...every question and suggestion has a need that a person wants to have filled and it's up to the council members who are elected to decide what that need is and hear it and understand it. Your voices matter and you should always feel like your council members and your mayor are available to you."

Carla Krawetz grew up in Morris before moving away during the Flood of '97. She and her husband, along with their kids, moved back to town 6 years ago and have decided to make Morris their long-term home. If elected to council, Krawetz pledges to speak up for what is right, and to listen to other people's points of view. She also commits to being well-informed before making big decisions.

"Some benefits that Morris does offer its residents that not all communities do are initiatives like clearly driveways after the snowplows go by...that is something that needs to be preserved and is a very important service for people with disabilities, poor health, and senior citizens. Another big initiative is the town clean-up. The flood-proofing project is also extremely important for the local economy and to attract new businesses to town."

Areas that Krawetz says require further attention include community policing, a clear plan on cannabis legalization (legislation that she supports), and initiatives to maintain healthcare and education services in the community.

Barry Krueger moved to Morris in 2008 and is seeking his first term on council.

"I would actively promote Morris as a great place to live whether you're raising a family here or if you're a senior living here. I believe we need to invest in attracting new business to our community which would help broaden our tax base, which in turn would probably help lower our property taxes. New business would also create employment opportunities which would help to keep our existing residents and attract new residents to Morris. We still need to explore ways to explore ways to keep existing businesses in Morris, helping them to be profitable. Morris also has a fairly large senior population (and) I believe we need to continue investing in ways to provide affordable housing for them."

Businessman and investor, Pro Lagos, is also looking for his inaugural term on council. If elected, he says his biggest goal would be to raise more awareness of Morris. "When you drive in, you want to drive through. I would love to make this a destination," he said. "I would love to help Morris grow...you've got to bring people here and help us grow that way."

Lagos added he's also experienced in fighting governments (while) serving on the board of the Manitoba Used Car Association.

Incumbent Tim Lewis would like a second term on council, and boasts a resume filled with volunteer experience and service on area committees and boards.

"Just a few of the files that council has worked on in the past four years which I'd like to continue working towards are upgrading the doctor's clinic in the Morris hospital, working towards senior's housing and an assisted living facility, and bringing faster and more reliable high speed Internet to Morris. I don't want to make a bunch of promises that I can't keep, but I will say...I'm always open for discussion with residents and I've always brought any concerns that were brought to my attention to the council table for discussion."

Ruth Murray is also looking to serve another term on council.

"My goals are committed to improving the quality of life for all ages, assisted housing for seniors,daycare facilities for young families so they remain here, working on the infrastructure for the town because it is old and must be replaced or repaired, and continuing to work with Communities in Bloom."

Doug Penner says encouragement is one of the most important things we can do for one another.

He is also proud of the people of Morris for their "stick-to-it-iveness" demonstrated over the years. "They didn't buckle. The floods didn't send them away, they stuck it out. We have good flood protection now, and we will have access no matter how high the water goes," he said. "Certainly we are going to have to deal with other problems besides flooding...oddly enough, and maybe some of you may not be aware of it, but drought-proofing is going to be high on the list (in the future)."

Trevor Thiessen also wants to return to his job around the council table.

"I work with some excellent people and have made some great friendships, and I really believe it's the group effort/community effort that's done some great things for the town of Morris," he explained. "I do believe that housing should be a continued commitment, and also business retention and attraction."

Incumbent Wes Zilkie is also looking for another term on council.

"If elected, I would like to work towards transparency (and) having better communication between council members and the citizens of this town," he said.

Zilke also hopes to inspire a greater team approach to council and the decision-making process.

Municipal elections take place October 24.