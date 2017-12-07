Morris Hockey Team To Represent Manitoba In Canada's Capital

The new 2018 curbside pick-up schedule is available

Click for copy or check Facebook and Twitter. Hardcopies will be available soon

Details
Category: Local News

A Morris-based hockey team will hit the ice in the nation's capital later this month in a special Canada 150 tournament. The Red River Wild Pee Wee boys' have been chosen to play at Hockey on the Hill in Ottawa.

Only one boy and one girls' team from each province and territory were chosen for the event.

Wild spokesman and parent, Kevin Clace, explained the team will face-off against the others selected from across Canada in a four-game tournament with at least one of the games played on the outdoor rink at Parliament Hill. "It's not your average hockey game," he added.

Contest stipulations indicated that the coaches and players of winning teams had to be notified as a surprise and Clace said they pulled it off one day at practice. "They were ecstatic!"


Submitted video

Entry into the contest required teams to create a short essay and video describing why they deserved to represent their region at the tournament.

Clace said team moms Dixie Mazinke and Debbie Clace wrote the winning script for the Wild video, which was then voiced by the kids on the team.

"They talk about how they want to represent the spirit of the Prairies, that they come from five different communities, they are all unique; that they are Francophone, Anglophone and German, that they are male and we have one female player, and that uniqueness comes together as one as the Red River Wild."


Submitted video

Clace added the overall message the Wild tried to bring across was one of collaboration.

"The players are from St. Jean, Riverside, Rosenort, Lowe Farm and Morris and just getting that message across that as small prairies towns, it takes all these communities working in collaboration together to make things happen. And that's what happens in minor hockey as well and all of those communities come together as your hockey family every year," he explained.

The team has a plan for incorporating this message into Ottawa trip as well.

Clace said the idea is to present one of the opposing teams with a hockey puck featuring the logos of each community represented on the Red River Wild as well as the team logo.

"We want to present our opposing team with a token of appreciation," he explained.

And while most of the costs of the trip are covered by tournament host, Bell Canada, there are remaining costs for the team to fundraise such as the cost of baggage, meals, team events and the token gift to exchange with teams representing the other Canadian provinces and territories.

Clace noted the team hopes to raise about $5,000 to cover these extra costs and is reaching out to local businesses for sponsorship.

It'll be a quick trip to Ottawa for the Red River Wild. The team departs Winnipeg on December 27 and will return December 31.

The new 2018 curbside pick-up schedule is available

Click for copy or check Facebook and Twitter. Hardcopies will be available soon

More Local News

Altona Police Investigating Mall Break-Ins

Altona Police are investigating a break and enter into the Altona Mall overnight on Wednesday. Thieves gained entry into the Flower Shop, the Mall Diner, and the Mall administration office, stealing…

Rosenort Credit Union Posts "Whopping" Growth, Three Times Provincial Average

The Rosenort Credit Union continues to see record-breaking growth. At this year's AGM, the organization celebrated a "whopping" 17.9 percent growth, more than three times the provincial average.…

City Of Morden Adds Fines To Encourage Efficient Waste Disposal

A new by-law in Morden would add fines to help reduce the amount of compost and recycling going to the landfill. Fines include $150 for placing material into a container not marked for that type of…

Morris Hockey Team To Represent Manitoba In Canada's Capital

A Morris-based hockey team will hit the ice in the nation's capital later this month in a special Canada 150 tournament. The Red River Wild Pee Wee boys' have been chosen to play at Hockey on the…

Winkler Police Release More Details Following Weekend Meth Trafficking Arrests

Winkler police have released more details regarding the arrests of four men over the weekend following a successful meth trafficking investigation. Early Saturday afternoon, a 52-year-old Winkler man…

'Unique Issue': RM Of Morris Looking For Access Point To New Fire Hall

The RM of Morris is in talks with Manitoba Infrastructure (MI) to find a way to access the new fire hall being constructed in Rosenort. "This issue is fairly unique," said RM of Morris Reeve Ralph…

The Mumps Vaccine Helps Reduce 90% Of Infections

The medical officer of health for Southern Health says the vaccine for mumps is about 90% effective. Dr. Routledge says few things in life are 100% and 90% is a dramatic reduction in the number of…

New Drugstore Opens 365 Days A Year "Area Needs More Stores Open On Sundays"

Morden's newest drugstore is hoping to create more convenience for customers by opening on Sundays. The store is open 365 days a year. Owner Hany Maawad says the city was underserviced with only…

Manitoba Introduces Legislation On Cannabis Sales

The provincial government today introduced legislation that, if approved, will set out where and how legal cannabis may be sold. The Safe And Responsible Retailing of Cannabis Act would regulate the…

Ewen Says Councillors Should Feel Safe In The Workplace

The Mayor for Ritchot says municipal officials from across the province have sent a clear message that disrespect towards council members will not be tolerated. Association of Manitoba Municipalities…

Pembina Valley Officials Hope to Reach Regional Solution to Pot Legislation

The clock is ticking for municipal leaders to take a stance on the impending legalization of marijuana. Officials were left scrambling last week after the Government of Manitoba said municipalities…

Lobby Group Feels Province Will End Night Hunting

A group in Western Manitoba feels it is making progress as it tries to get the Province of Manitoba to ban night hunting. For more than a year the group representing municipalities from across…

Surprise Donor Accelerates Winkler Pool Renovations

A major donor is fast-tracking construction at the Winkler Aquatic Centre. Rosenort Credit Union recently presented the city with $40,000 to open the pool's new meal and concession stand. The…

Debit Card Thief Caught Thanks To Video Surveillance

A 17-year-old Winkler male is facing charges after stealing a debit card. On November 27, Winkler Police received a complaint of a stolen debit card that had been used for three unauthorized…

Power Restored in the Southeast

Power was restored late Monday night to about five thousand Manitoba Hydro customers in southeast Manitoba. According to the Crown Corporation's Twitter page customers in St. Pierre, St. Malo, St.…

Morden Physiotherapists Grow Moustaches For Men's Health Awareness Month

Morden Physiotherapy has raised $1,484 for South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR). The clinic raised money through online donations as well as a collection jar at the front desk. People were able to…

RCMP Debunk Roland Stalker Rumour

RCMP say there's no evidence of a man stalking children in the Roland area. A post on Facebook recently warned of a potential stalker approaching youth in Roland. The post on Facebook Sunday night…

Morden Police Release More Details On November 28th Incident

A 17-year-old male is facing charges after driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. on November 28th at…

Moderate Flood Risk For Spring 2018 Province Warns

The Province of Manitoba is predicting moderate flooding this spring, based on early data collected for the 2017 Fall Conditions Report. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced today soil…

Support Remains Strong For La Salle/Redboine Conservation District

Member municipalities of the La Salle/Redboine Conservation District are getting brought up to speed on how the past year has gone for the organization. Plans for 2018 are also being discussed as…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Morden Curls For The Pembina Valley Humane Society

'From Everywhere to Bethlehem': Winkler's Live Nativity Scene

UPDATED: Four Men In Custody After Winkler Meth Busts

Morden Police Answer British Counterpart's Moustache Challenge

Buhler-Farm King Second In Manitoba To Be SAFE Work Certified

Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted

UFC Champion, International Speaker Inspire Winkler Leaders And Athletes

Enjoy Your Christmas Tree Safely

The Origin Of A Unique Cookbook

Charitable Habits Are Passed Down Generationally, Research Suggests

Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police

Mild Start, Cold End To Winter Expected

RCMP Remind Ice Fishers Of Dangers And Safety Tips

Access Credit Union Awarded Best Employers Award In Manitoba

Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

Big Brothers Big Sisters In Dire Need Of New Mentors As Matches End

NPC Students Take Center Stage For 'Alice In Wonderland' (VIDEO)

Province Closes Gretna Reception Centre

Police Seeking Info In Restaurant B&E

AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up

Local News Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login