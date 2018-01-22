Morris Increasing Garbage Collection Fees To Better Offset Costs

It's been a year since Morris town council implemented a three-cart system in town to collect recycling, compost, and garbage.

Council has crunched the numbers and will be increasing user fees for pick-up to help make the service more financially self-sustaining.

"We've been running a deficit on our garbage collection," said Mayor Gavin van der Linde. "When we looked at our budget we did some surveys a year ago, (and) found that people's preference was, instead of increasing taxes, to increase user fees, so that the user pays."

The new per parcel rate will be a set amount that includes pickup for all three carts. Effective January 1 of this year, single-family residential rates increased to $168. In 2019 this rate will increase to $180 and will continue to increase incrementally.

"Some of the garbage rates are going to increase likely, and that'll take some of the pressure off our taxes," van der Linde explained.

Garbage will continue to be curbside pickup up on a weekly basis and recycling remains at a bi-weekly pickup. Composting curbside pickup will be from May to October on a weekly basis.

Council will hear any person who wishes to ask questions or register an objection to the proposal.

A public hearing will be held in the council chambers of the Town of Morris on Jan. 25 at 7:00 pm.

For more information visit the public notice post.