Morris Inks High Speed Internet Deal

Category: Local News

Morris Town Council has voted to make a deal to bring improved high speed Internet to the community.

"We've been looking at a true high speed Internet solution for a while," explained Mayor Gavin van der Linde.

The agreement would see the Town cover a portion of the cost to install fiber infrastructure for a town-use internal network that will be connected to the Valley Fiber network. As that installation progresses through the community, each home and business in Morris will have the chance to connect free-of-charge with a minimum one month sign-up. There would however be an installation cost if a home owner or business owner declines the initial opportunity and decides later to connect to the network.

"It's going to be a really good deal for homes and businesses," noted van der Linde.

According to van der Linde, this fiber network will offer minimum download speeds of 25 megabits per second. He said Morris currently sees a maximum of 6 megabits per second.

"We've heard lots of complaints that those speeds don't really work in a modern environment."

The project is expected to get underway in 2019.

