Morris Mayoral Candidates Talk Taxes And More During Candidates Forum (VIDEO)

The three candidates vying to become mayor of Morris presented themselves to the community at an all candidates forum Thursday night.

All three candidates were given questions regarding residential property taxes.

Candidate Scott Crick, who served on council from 2010-2014, said he would only raise property taxes if absolutely necessary. "We need to consider we have a great community, we offer lots of services, and those things are important for our quality of life. Those cost money to operate." Crick says that doesn't mean council can't find more efficient ways to operate, and it also doesn't mean they can't find ways to widen the tax base..."We have other options before we raise taxes."

Crick said he is extremely confident Morris is a community ready and waiting for growth. He said, however, growth will not happen without a change in ideas, a change in philosophy, or without a change in leadership.

Candidate David Smith took the opportunity to outline the three major planks of his campaign, vision, vigour, and vitality. He says his platform is upheld and strengthened by a number of frameworks, including aggressive marketing for the Town of Morris, networking with all levels of government, strategic planning to meet senior housing needs, lowering taxes by raising the number of new buildings inside the community, and incentives for new home builds and business developing.

As for whether he would raise property taxes, Smith also said he would only do so if absolutely necessary. He said the way to keep taxes at a lower level is to encourage more buildings and assessed values of property. "If we have more assessment dollars to work with, then our mill rate can come down to meet our budget needs."

Incumbent Mayor Gavin van der Linde says he's had a solid track record over the last eight years. On the financial side of things, since 2011, he said the town's debt has been reduced by 66 percent, all while bringing the mill rate down 11 percent. "That has given us a good foundation for the future."

"My philosophy has been to raise taxes by less than the rate of inflation, which means over time we can lower our taxes," said van der Linde.

Meanwhile, 15 candidates are vying for six seats on Morris Town Council. During the Forum, they too were given the opportunity to offer their opinion on the issues facing the community, as well as their vision for the future of it.

Municipal elections will take place October 24th. Below is a video of the opening statements presented by the three mayoral candidates.

