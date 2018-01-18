Morris MLA Expecting Changes To Riding

The MLA for Morris anticipates changes will be made to the boundaries of his riding when the Electoral Boundaries Commission completes its review later this year.

The boundaries are reviewed every 10 years to reflect changes to Manitoba's population. The Commission will use the 2016 Statistics Canada census population of our province in its review.

Manitoba's population of just over 1.2 million will be divided by the 57 provincial electoral divisions, establishing a quotient for each division of approximately 22,427 people per division.

"In my own riding of Morris I've seen phenomenal growth in the communities in the past decade, whether it's in Headingley, Oak Bluff, La Salle and Niverville in particular," said Shannon Martin, who has represented the constituency of Morris since winning a by-election in 2014.

"Those communities have grown significantly, so I'd be very surprised if the Morris riding and other ridings in the southern region aren't above that magic number of 22,000 which Elections Manitoba mandates."

The Commission will issue its initial 2018 proposal regarding electoral divisions in June.

Public hearings to consider that proposal will be held in September, before the Commission's final report.

Martin hinted that he will likely address the Commission at those hearings in connection with a possible name change for his riding.

"This riding, the Morris riding, actually goes all the way out to Elie and St. Eustache so sometimes those communities, whether it's Headingley and St. Francis and further west feel a bit left out, because when you hear Morris you automatically think of the community of Morris as opposed to the larger area. So, a name change probably wouldn't be the worst thing in the world," said Martin.

The public hearings will be one way for Manitobans to provide their input into the process. Public submissions can also be made online through the Commission's website at http://www.boundariescommission.mb.ca/ and by email, fax, and regular mail.

The public hearing schedule and online registration will be available in June.