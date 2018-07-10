Morris Preps For Provincial Competition Through Yard Challenge

This year marks the 24th Edition of Communities in Bloom, and the conference and awards will be held in Morris. The competition has provincial, national, and international editions. Last year Morris snagged 4 out of 5 Blooms in the provincial category, and will be competing in this category again.

Town of Morris Councillor Ruth Murray said the judges are coming to Morris July 24 and 25.

"Right after the stampede," Murray said, noting she doesn' think this will be an issue. "They came one other time, directly after the stampede, and I was really quite surprised how clean-up had worked out that time."

A contest has also encouraged community members to get their yards ready for the judges.

"We do have the "Yard Of The Week'," said Murray. The contest winners receive a sign on their yard for recognition, and are then able to choose the next winner. Brian and Brenda Recksiedler, Bill and Joy Siemens, and Leona Klassen have all been yard contest winners so far.

"We're very grateful that they take the time to take pride in their community and in their yards," said Murray.

Murray explained the categories Morris will be judged on are tidiness, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape, floral display, and environmental action.

1995 was the first year that Morris took part in Communities In Bloom, and Murray explained that highway 75 construction sometimes deterred them from entering.

"Morris was one of the first communities to join in Manitoba," said Murray. "We didn't always partake in the program because of the construction on the highway."

She's also excited for September, when Morris will be hosting the conference and awards at the Morris Multiplex.

"We have some fantastic speakers coming out making presentations. Mark Cullen, the Canadian National Gardener, will be one of our people that's there," she said, noting it's a great event for anyone interested in horticulture.

This event will take place September 7th and 8th.