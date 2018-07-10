Morris Preps For Provincial Competition Through Yard Challenge

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

This year marks the 24th Edition of Communities in Bloom, and the conference and awards will be held in Morris. The competition has provincial, national, and international editions. Last year Morris snagged 4 out of 5 Blooms in the provincial category, and will be competing in this category again.

Town of Morris Councillor Ruth Murray said the judges are coming to Morris July 24 and 25.

"Right after the stampede," Murray said, noting she doesn' think this will be an issue. "They came one other time, directly after the stampede, and I was really quite surprised how clean-up had worked out that time."

A contest has also encouraged community members to get their yards ready for the judges.

"We do have the "Yard Of The Week'," said Murray. The contest winners receive a sign on their yard for recognition, and are then able to choose the next winner. Brian and Brenda Recksiedler, Bill and Joy Siemens, and Leona Klassen have all been yard contest winners so far.

"We're very grateful that they take the time to take pride in their community and in their yards," said Murray.

Murray explained the categories Morris will be judged on are tidiness, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape, floral display, and environmental action.

1995 was the first year that Morris took part in Communities In Bloom, and Murray explained that highway 75 construction sometimes deterred them from entering.

"Morris was one of the first communities to join in Manitoba," said Murray. "We didn't always partake in the program because of the construction on the highway."

She's also excited for September, when Morris will be hosting the conference and awards at the Morris Multiplex.

"We have some fantastic speakers coming out making presentations. Mark Cullen, the Canadian National Gardener, will be one of our people that's there," she said, noting it's a great event for anyone interested in horticulture.

This event will take place September 7th and 8th.

More Local News

West Nile Risk Low

With summer comes the return of Manitoba's beloved provincial bird, the mosquito. Mosquito's, while usually only a nuisance, can occaisionally bring something worse. The West Nile virus is…

Morris Preps For Provincial Competition Through Yard Challenge

This year marks the 24th Edition of Communities in Bloom, and the conference and awards will be held in Morris. The competition has provincial, national, and international editions. Last year Morris…

Salem Home Recruiting "Pinball" Clemons To Kickstart Major Expansion Fund

Salem Home Foundation is embarking on one of its most ambitious fundraising campaigns to greatly expand the facility.The structures are designed to fit in with the surrounding neighbourhood, taking…

Southern Manitoba Hit By Record Heat

It has been a record breaking heat wave for southern Manitoba. The thermostat at the Gretna weather station hit 33 degrees celcius Saturday, with the humidex it felt like 43. Today the high in the…

Montcalm Reeve Not Seeking Re-election

The reeve for the Rural Municipality of Montcalm will not run for re-election this fall. Derek Sabourin has decided to exit civic politics when his term ends in October. Sabourin was elected as reeve…

Local Youth Earns Spot In House Of Commons Page Program

A local youth is taking part of the prestigious House of Commons Page Program. Vanessa Wiebe is one of 40 successful applicants from across the country, making it through all three rounds of the…

Winkler Police Pull Impaired Drivers Off Local Streets

Winkler Police continue to pull impaired drivers off local streets. On June 26 at approximately 5:00 p.m. police received a complaint of an erratic driver weaving in and out of his lane while…

Altona Tree Removal Program In Full Swing

Many Ash trees in Altona have been dying due to plant lice known as aphids, and a replacement program is underway. Altona Public Works Manager Clint Derksen said if residents notice some of the…

Passion Play Tells The Story Of Jesus For 19th Year

For the 19th year in a row, actors from all over southern Manitoba have partnered with Oak Valley Productions to perform the Manitoba Passion Play. "It's just amazing after all these 19 years, how…

Councillor Representing Winkler In Halifax And The World (GALLERY)

Winkler Councillor Marvin Plett continues to advocate for local municipal issues on the federal level through his involvement with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Plett recently took part…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login