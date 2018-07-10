Motorbike Accident South Of Winkler Sends Driver To Hospital

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Yesterday RCMP responded to a single vehicle accident south of Winkler on HWY 32, south of road 8N, at 8:25pm.

RCMP Morden Detachment Supervisor Corporal Darcy Thiessen said the male was transported to hospital.

"We got called to a single vehicle motor accident from 911, and when we arrived EMS was already there and transported him to hospital. The patient was in stable condition," said Thiessen.

Thiessen said it appears the motorbike was southbound on HWY 32, passed a vehicle, and lost control as it got back into its lane.

"When it came back in its lane it lost a little bit of control, hit the shoulder, ended up driving into the ditch, and then hit a driveway approach, and then ended up in a field," he said.

The injuries sustained are unknown to Thiessen, but the person is in stable condition.

