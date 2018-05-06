For the second time in less than twenty-four hours there has been a deadly collision in the Carman area, this time inside town limits. RCMP responded to the collision between a pick-up truck and motorcycle on Main Street Saturday evening around 9 p.m.

So far the investigation has revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound, when it was struck by a southbound pickup truck turning into a gas station. Officers believe speed may have been a factor in the collision.

The motorcyclist, a 31 year old Carman man who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was transported to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 56 year old Treherne man, is facing multiple charges including Impaired Driving Causing Death. He remains in police custody at this time.

"We continue to see people making extremely bad choices by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol", said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. "This past week alone, six lives were lost, and countless more affected by drivers suspected of being impaired. If you are impaired by drugs or alcohol, don't drive, it is that simple. We all have a role to play to ensure our roads are safe for all Manitobans."

Meanwhile, early Saturday morning a 43 year old Elm Creek man died after being ejected from his vehicle during a single vehicle rollover about three kilometers north of Carman on Highway 13. Alcohol is also considered a factor in that collision.