For the second time in less than twenty-four hours there has been a deadly collision in the Carman area, this time inside town limits. RCMP responded to the collision between a pick-up truck and motorcycle on Main Street Saturday evening around 9 p.m.

So far the investigation has revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound, when it was struck by a southbound pickup truck turning into a gas station. Officers believe speed may have been a factor in the collision.

The motorcyclist, a 31 year old Carman man who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was transported to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 56 year old Treherne man, is facing multiple charges including Impaired Driving Causing Death. He remains in police custody at this time.

"We continue to see people making extremely bad choices by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol", said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. "This past week alone, six lives were lost, and countless more affected by drivers suspected of being impaired. If you are impaired by drugs or alcohol, don't drive, it is that simple. We all have a role to play to ensure our roads are safe for all Manitobans."

Meanwhile, early Saturday morning a 43 year old Elm Creek man died after being ejected from his vehicle during a single vehicle rollover about three kilometers north of Carman on Highway 13. Alcohol is also considered a factor in that collision.

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





05
May
2018
Chili Bowl Fundraiser

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





08
May
2018
Mental Health Week in Morden

08 May 2018 - 12 May 2018, 7:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Access Event Centre, Morden, Morden





09
May
2018
Mother's Day Doll Show - Winkler

09 May 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





09
May
2018
Newcomer Welcome Evening - Morden

09 May 2018 7:00 pm

St Pauls United Church Morden, Morden





10
May
2018
Mental Health Week - Morden

10 May 2018 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - MCC room





