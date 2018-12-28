2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

When out on the roads, it can be very obvious if another motorist is driving in such a way that others are being endangered. RCMP Media Relations officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre explains if you see something dangerous, call it in right away.

“We always encourage the public to call in and report any concerns,” says Manaigre, “be it impaired driving, distracted driving, or any behaviours they believe is a danger to the motoring public.”

He adds the more information that can be given about the car and driver, the better. Manaigre stresses, do not put yourself in any kind of dangerous situation to get more information. Once a call has been placed to 911, the RCMP will investigate swiftly.

2018 A Year Of Change For Morden

Morden has experienced a transformation over 2018, with tremendous growth, numerous new businesses, and an almost entirely new council. According to Morden Mayor Brandon Burley, it was an exciting…

Cable Fault Leads To Power Outages In Morden, RM of Stanley

A number of power outages have been reported in and around Morden Friday morning. Manitoba Hydro Media Relations Officer Bruce Owen says nearly 500 customers were without power from 11:40 p.m last…

Altona Mayor Reflects On 2018

The Town of Altona's year in 2018 was comprised of small steps that will lay the foundation for further development in 2019. Mayor Al Friesen identified a number of projects that stood out this year,…

RM Of Stanley To Increase Compensation For Councillors

In response to the Federal Government's decision to eliminate a one-third non-taxable allowance for municipal officials, many municipalities are increasing indemnities. The RM of Stanley is one of…

No Fatalities In Third Week Of RCMP Holiday Checkstop Program

The third week of the RCMP Holiday Checkstop Program has wrapped up, and, unlike the first two weeks of the program, there were no fatal traffic-related collisions, according to an RCMP news release.…

"First Shift" Program Will Help Kids Gear Up Towards Playing Hockey

Morden Minor Hockey is launching the "First Shift" program for kids aged 6-10. The partnership is with Bauer Hockey, Canadian Tire, and Hockey Canada. It aims to make hockey more affordable, and…

Boxing Day Snowfall Gives Way To Blowing Snow Thursday

Southern Manitoba missed the brunt of the storm, but parts of the Red River Valley and Southeastern Manitoba did receive a layer of snow from major winter storm plowing through the Dakotas and…

Manitoba Overcoming Challenges In 2018 According To Morden-Winkler MLA

Though he has many responsibilities as Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living, Cameron Friesen says, his role as MLA for Morden and Winkler is still the top priority. The region has…

Rhineland Recommissions Eco-Survey

A survey to measure the carbon footprint of the Municipality of Rhineland has been re-ignited. Michael Rempel, Chief Administrative Officer for the municipality, explained council originally…

