When out on the roads, it can be very obvious if another motorist is driving in such a way that others are being endangered. RCMP Media Relations officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre explains if you see something dangerous, call it in right away.

“We always encourage the public to call in and report any concerns,” says Manaigre, “be it impaired driving, distracted driving, or any behaviours they believe is a danger to the motoring public.”

He adds the more information that can be given about the car and driver, the better. Manaigre stresses, do not put yourself in any kind of dangerous situation to get more information. Once a call has been placed to 911, the RCMP will investigate swiftly.