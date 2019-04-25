Portage Lisgar MP Candice Bergen says there is a nervousness in the industry about how far China will go in its canola dispute with Canada. Bergen recently met with Manitoba members of the Canadian Canola Growers Association to get their take on the on-going situation.

"That way when I'm back in Ottawa next week, as we (the Conservatives) continue to push the Liberal Government for an emergency debate and for solutions, we've heard some of the concerns straight from the producers," she explained.

With seeding just around the corner, Bergen says farmers need to know now what the federal government is going to do to protect and advance the interests of Canada's "world class" canola producers and exporters. According to Bergen, canola plays a big role in the country's agriculture sector with nearly 40% of Canadian canola exports going directly to China, for a value of about $3.6 billion dollars in 2017.

Following her discussion with industry representatives, Bergen says producers and exporters want it proven that China's reasons for pulling the export licenses of two Canadian canola exporters are not science-based. China also issued a non-compliance claim to a third Canadian company over quality issues.

"That means having China open to having some of our people going to China and looking at the canola so that we can together disprove what they are asserting," she explained. "But we don't even have an ambassador in China, so there's another gap that we haven't seen the government fill," she noted.

Especially concerning to industry says Bergen, is not knowing if China will extend its ban to other Canadian crops.

"Because of the lack of action from the government, everyone is just nervous," she noted. "Will the government sacrifice our canola industry because they don't have the ability to deal with China? We just don't know and that's a real big concern."

The Conservatives continue to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address the issue and present his plan for a solution by holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons.