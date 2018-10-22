MP Concerned About Pardon Plan

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen says the Liberal government's proposal to pardon those previously charged with possession of cannabis, now that it's been legalized, shows a concerning pattern. Candice Bergen (File photo)

"Until we actually see what the Liberals are proposing, it's pretty hard to comment on it," explains Bergen. "This is basically how they've been dealing with any legislation on the whole issue of marijuana legalization. They really haven't prepared, and you would think if they want to be pardoning people they would have presented a plan."

She notes Conservatives have serious concerns over Trudeau's failed approach to the legalization process. She says they feel he rushed into it, especially considering all the many groups who have unanswered questions, ranging from municipalities, doctors, and police officers to scientists worried about our youth.

Bergen says there are a lot of safety concerns, noting employers aren't sure about the rules and how they can manage employees who may be smoking the substance. She says it's been confirmed there is no conclusive way to determine if someone is driving while stoned on pot. Bergen adds it leaves law enforcement officials in limbo, being unsure how to handle it.