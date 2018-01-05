MP Sees Challenges Ahead In 2018

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's looking ahead to 2018 and sees some challenges in store for the country.

She's concerned about the timetable for legalizing cannabis by July 1st.

"I think everyone would agree that if this is going to happen, it should be done correctly," she says, "But we have a government that is doing this, so we're going to be continuing to ask questions, and just to make sure that this is done so that our families are safe, our kids are safe, that our borders are safe and secure."

Bergen says the Conservatives will also question the prime minister about his ethical lapses.

"By taken a paid holiday on Billionaire Island," she says, "Aga Khan's private island. It was against the law, he's been ruled to have broken the law, and he has some very, very serious questions to answer about what he did, and why he did it."