MP Sees Challenges Ahead In 2018

The following is the Winkler Police Service Report for the period o December 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018, as submitted by the department. The Winkler Police Service welcomed a quiet Holiday Season,…
Highway alterations at the border crossing will result in a surplus of land, which the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin is interested in. RM of Emerson-Franklin reeve Greg Janzen"We want to maybe…
Young minds were stimulated over winter break with the assistance of Prairie Exotics. Prairie Exotics is an exotic animal rescue, breeding and educational program for a variety of non-traditional pet…
Residents of Morden have informed the Morden Police Service of vehicles driving on the public skating path around Lake Minnewasta. A statement has been released by the Morden Police reminding the…
2017 was a year of change for the political scene in Manitoba, according to Kelly Saunders, Political Science Professor at Brandon University. Saunders pointed to new leadership within two of the…
With the recent stretch of cold weather we've been having in Southern Manitoba, it's important to help keep your vehicle running. The cold weather can take a toll on one's battery if not properly…
Morden City Council has approved By-Law 25-2017, a by-law which is aimed to further help the City divert waste from the landfill. Morden's By-Law officer Rick Paracholski said he's not going to be…
The Cities of Morden and Winkler have implemented a new GPS approach system at each of their airports. "You can actually find the runway without actually being able to see it and be able to safely…
On December 29, 2017, Morden Police was dispatched to assist paramedics at a residence on Mountain Street in Morden. A man known by police was on the phone with Ambulance Dispatch, with a victim…
RM of Morris council will continue developments in Rosenort's growing industrial park in 2018. Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris, said a grant they received in 2017 will help this project…
At the start of December, the Red River Wild PeeWee team was chosen to represent Manitoba in Canada's 150 PeeWee division at the 19th Annual Bell Capital Cup in Ottawa, Ont. from Dec. 27-31. The team…
The flow of immigrants into the Pembina Valley region remained fairly strong during 2017. Regional Connections, the immigrant services organization based in Winkler has worked with about 800 new…
The New Year could bring some big changes to the Rural Municipality of Montcalm. Reeve, Derek Sabourin, said there is the potential for a few capital projects in 2018, such as a possible new fire…
The Altona Community Foundation (ACF) has announced the recipients of its 2017 Fall Grants. In total, $17,700 was granted to six organizations. Gretna Beautification Team received $1,200 toward a…
The Member of Parliament for Provencher says a few memories stand out from 2017. In reflecting on the past year, Ted Falk says a big event was the selection of Andrew Scheer as the new leader of the…