MPI/RCMP Report Highly Successful Gravel Road Enforcement Project

Over the last several years Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) noticed increased incidents on gravel roads involving speeding, impaired driving, and other violations. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says MPI approached the RCMP about performing a dedicated enforcement program on gravel roads to be funded by MPI. They did, and it was a great success.

"We know that the program was launched in the spring of 2017," says Smiley. "There were about a 1,000 charges laid for speeding, impaired driving, failure to use seatbelts, and failing to stop at intersections. In terms of human numbers, we know that on average, unfortunately, 14 people are killed and nearly 500 injured in crashes on Manitoba gravel roads annually."

Smiley explains RCMP have gone on record stating they're placing cruisers on gravel roads that people tend to use to avoid a police presence and break laws. Since this started, the police have noticed a decrease in illegal activity on gravel roads.

He adds a year ago MPI also made efforts to train up their driver education students by adding a gravel road component. Smiley says it's not dealing with law enforcement, but rather hands-on-the-wheel training. He says the instructors took the students on gravel roads when possible, and exposed young drivers to the challenges of driving on gravel roads, including loose gravel and gravel dust.