MPI's Top 5 Fraud Claims of 2017 Released

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

Details
Category: Local News

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) ratepayers saved a total of $6.2 million in 2017.

MPI Media Relations Officer Brian Smiley said this is thanks to their Special Investigation Unit (SIU), as well as regular employees who pick up on suspicious claims and report them. Security cameras and tips from the public play a role as well.

Smiley said the annual top 5 fraud list is meant to get people thinking.

"The main reason we issue the top 5 is to raise awareness about auto insurance fraud in the province of Manitoba," said Smiley. "We shouldn't have to pay for the fraudulent action of some individuals."
"It's all done for the purpose of saving our customers money,"

The SIU closed 2,560 investigations in their anti-fraud efforts.

"Not necessarily they were all fraudulent, but they were certainly being looked at because there was an element of suspicion," Smiley said.

"It's explained to them, if they want to continue on with their claim, that then legal action may take place," Smiley explained. "That's why in many situations the customers withdraw the claim."

Smiley noted claimants could be criminally charged with fraud over or under 5,000 dollars, or for filing a false statement. MPI employees are encouraged to pass on suspicious information to the SIU.

"Employees are reminded that fraud affects all of us, so they're certainly encouraged to look for fraud."

Smiley hasn't noticed any trends about MPI fraud claims, or if they are more common in certain parts of the province.

"This is meant to send a message to all Manitobans that fraud is being investigated, whether it's in rural Manitoba or in Winnipeg," he said.

Below are the top 5 frauds of 2017, as per MPI's news release on Dec. 28, 2017. The list is based on how unique the fraud is, how evidence was discovered, and how much money was saved.

No. 1:              “Muddy Situation”
Thanks to the seasoned investigative skills of an SIU investigator, a fraudulent total loss claim was discovered, saving MPI and its ratepayers $36,000.

The vehicle owner stated they were travelling on a gravel road and while attempting to turn around lost control and sped into a water-filled ditch. The investigation told another story: the vehicle had in fact been “drowned” while four-wheel mudding. In addition, a web page for a local Jeep club published a photo from a long weekend rally, showing the vehicle stuck and buried in deep mud.

The investigation also discovered the vehicle owner had previously attempted to get the vehicle fixed at a dealership, where technicians explained the damage (water in engine oil) was not covered.

Presented with all the facts, the vehicle owner withdrew their claim.

No. 2:              “One Hail of a Story”
The keen eyes of Manitoba Public Insurance training and research staff led to the denial of a hail claim of nearly $6,000.

The vehicle owner stated they went shopping and while their vehicle was parked outside it was damaged by a severe hail storm. In total, nearly 200 dents were on the vehicle. MPI staff, familiar with how vehicle paint is affected by hailstones, quickly confirmed the dents were not consistent with hail, but were, in fact, caused by a tool/object.

When presented with the findings of the experts, the vehicle owner withdrew their claim.
 
No. 3:              “Doesn't Always Pay to Advertise”
On the surface, the collision claim didn't appear to be out of the ordinary: the driver admitted they had gotten into a fender bender. And being a novice driver, they also indicated they had a supervising driver at the time of the crash. Soon after, an experienced employee with MPI noticed a classified ad in a foreign-language newspaper, asking for a “supervising driver”.

With this information, the vehicle owner later confirmed to an SIU investigator that they did not have a supervising driver and withdrew their claim, in addition to signing a $2,500 promissory note for the total cost of repairs to the third-party vehicle.

No. 4:              “Camera Captures All”
The vehicle owner opened a single-vehicle collision claim, stating he lent his vehicle to a friend, who accidentally crashed the car into a cement pole after swerving to miss an animal. When attending to the scene, investigators noticed a closed circuit security camera mounted directly above the crash site.

The video clearly showed the vehicle driven at a high speed directly into the cement pole - with no animal anywhere to be seen. The video also proved the driver was not a friend, but in fact, the owner of the vehicle.

When presented with the evidence, the vehicle owner repaid MPI the costs of the repair: $7,000.

No. 5               “Actively Injured”
Stating they were too injured to return to work, the claimant began receiving income replacement payments from MPI. As the months passed, suspicions arose about how injured the claimant really was. An extensive investigation soon discovered the claimant led a very active life, including making regular trips to the gym where they were seen lifting heavy amounts of weights.

Based on the evidence of the investigation and opinions of experienced medical experts, it was determined the claimant was physically fit to return to work without issue. As a result, MPI terminated the income replacement payments - an estimated saving of nearly $55,000.

Anyone with information about auto insurance fraud is encouraged to call the Manitoba Public Insurance TIPS Line: 204-985-8477 or toll-free 1-877-985-8477. All calls are anonymous.

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

More Local News

Winkler's Bunker Shares Reality Of Life In Puerto Rico Months After Hurricanes

Even during an incredibly troubling time in Puerto Rico, there are still those who are looking for a silver lining. Executive Director for Youth Ministries for Winkler’s Bunker, Kevin Hildebrand…

Fireball Witnessed Wednesday Night In Southern Manitoba (VIDEO)

Reports indicate the sky lit up a bright green as what appeared to be a meteor struck the earth Wednesday night in Southern Manitoba. Scott Young, the manager of the Manitoba Museum's Planetarium and…

MP Sees Challenges Ahead In 2018

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's looking ahead to 2018 and sees some challenges in store for the country. She's concerned about the timetable for legalizing cannabis by July 1st. "I think everyone…

MPI's Top 5 Fraud Claims of 2017 Released

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) ratepayers saved a total of $6.2 million in 2017. MPI Media Relations Officer Brian Smiley said this is thanks to their Special Investigation Unit (SIU), as well as…

Influenza Reaches Southern Manitoba

The Chief Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says it does not appear this year's flu vaccine was a great match with the strain of influenza circulating through Manitoba. "The signs so far…

Truck Purchase Turns Into Fraud Investigation, Winkler Police Report

The following is the Winkler Police Service Report for the period o December 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018, as submitted by the department. The Winkler Police Service welcomed a quiet Holiday Season,…

Emerson-Franklin Will Talk Business In 2018

Highway alterations at the border crossing will result in a surplus of land, which the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin is interested in. RM of Emerson-Franklin reeve Greg Janzen"We want to maybe…

Kids Keep Their Minds Sharp Over Holidays Learning About Exotic Animals (Gallery)

Young minds were stimulated over winter break with the assistance of Prairie Exotics. Prairie Exotics is an exotic animal rescue, breeding and educational program for a variety of non-traditional pet…

Morden Police Warning Against Reckless Driving On Skating Path

Residents of Morden have informed the Morden Police Service of vehicles driving on the public skating path around Lake Minnewasta. A statement has been released by the Morden Police reminding the…

2017 Saw Big Changes In Manitoba Politics

2017 was a year of change for the political scene in Manitoba, according to Kelly Saunders, Political Science Professor at Brandon University. Saunders pointed to new leadership within two of the…

Cold Snap Reminds Us About Battery Protection

With the recent stretch of cold weather we've been having in Southern Manitoba, it's important to help keep your vehicle running. The cold weather can take a toll on one's battery if not properly…

Morden Releases More Details On Waste By-Law

Morden City Council has approved By-Law 25-2017, a by-law which is aimed to further help the City divert waste from the landfill. Morden's By-Law officer Rick Paracholski said he's not going to be…

New GPS Approach Systems Up And Running At Morden/Winkler Airports

The Cities of Morden and Winkler have implemented a new GPS approach system at each of their airports. "You can actually find the runway without actually being able to see it and be able to safely…

Knife Attack Leads To Assault With A Weapon Charges In Morden

On December 29, 2017, Morden Police was dispatched to assist paramedics at a residence on Mountain Street in Morden. A man known by police was on the phone with Ambulance Dispatch, with a victim…

RM Of Morris Industrial Park 'Number One' Project In 2018

RM of Morris council will continue developments in Rosenort's growing industrial park in 2018. Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris, said a grant they received in 2017 will help this project…

Undefeated Morris Hockey Team Gets Private Parliament Tour

At the start of December, the Red River Wild PeeWee team was chosen to represent Manitoba in Canada's 150 PeeWee division at the 19th Annual Bell Capital Cup in Ottawa, Ont. from Dec. 27-31. The team…

2017 Another Steady Year For Immigration To The Pembina Valley

The flow of immigrants into the Pembina Valley region remained fairly strong during 2017. Regional Connections, the immigrant services organization based in Winkler has worked with about 800 new…

Montcalm Reeve Optimistic For 2018

The New Year could bring some big changes to the Rural Municipality of Montcalm. Reeve, Derek Sabourin, said there is the potential for a few capital projects in 2018, such as a possible new fire…

ACF Fall Donations Help Fund Gretna's New Bison Sculpture

The Altona Community Foundation (ACF) has announced the recipients of its 2017 Fall Grants. In total, $17,700 was granted to six organizations. Gretna Beautification Team received $1,200 toward a…

Falk Reflects On 2017 Highlights

The Member of Parliament for Provencher says a few memories stand out from 2017. In reflecting on the past year, Ted Falk says a big event was the selection of Andrew Scheer as the new leader of the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Another Great Year Expected For Commercial And Industrial Development In Winkler

Winkler Morden Habitat For Humanity Chapter Official

Carman To Close Out Some Big Projects In 2018

New Fire Hall Was A 2017 Highlight For R.M. of Morris

Successful Provincial Junior Curling Event Showcases Altona

Parkland Students Take Initiative In Community Involvement

Frost Fire Ski Open Despite Broken Chair Lift

Cannabis, Economic Development Await Minister Pedersen in 2018

Carman-Dufferin Fills Local Emergency Gap

Manitoba 4-H Celebrates Its 2017 Year

Rhineland And Altona Collaborate On Economic Strategy

Local Music Duo Win National Frozen Yogurt Chain Contest

Phillips Says Southern Manitoba Had Canada's Best Weather In 2017

Morris Senior Housing, HWY 75, Internet And Elections Top Of Mind For 2018

Keeping Animals Safe in Frigid Weather

Cold Snap Expected To Linger

Weather Stops Morris Hockey Team From Playing At Parliament Hill

2017 'Busiest Summer' In Seven Years For Emerson-Franklin

Are Bitterly Cold Temperatures Taking A Toll on Your Vehicle?

AG DAYS – 41 Years of Ag and Innovation

Local News Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





05
Jan
2018
Miami Curling Club Men's and Ladies' Bonspiel

05 January 2018 - 08 January 2018, 6:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Miami Curling Club





06
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Dauphin Kings

06 January 2018 7:30 pm

Credit Union Place





07
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Waywayseecappo Wolverines

07 January 2018 4:00 pm

Waywayseecappo Arena Complex, Rossburn





08
Jan
2018
Drug Awareness for Seniors

08 January 2018 2:00 pm

Gardens on Tenth - multi purpose room, Altona





08
Jan
2018
Watercolour Techniques

08 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Jan
2018
Art Academy for Kids - Pottery

09 January 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





Login