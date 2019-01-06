MPI Says You're Paying $50 A Year Due To False Claims

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

MPI Autopac ratepayers saved nearly $40,000 last year after certain insurance claims proved to be fraudulent. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says each year they tally up the five worst frauds perpetrated in Manitoba.

"The number one was the Comicon job," says Smiley. "Very briefly, this involved the 25-year old woman who was collecting income replacement payments. She said she could not walk for various long periods of time. She was unable to drive long periods of time. Based on a tip to the tips line, an investigation was launched and it was discovered she m was observed one day walking around Winnipeg's Convention Centre enjoying the Comicon show. She was out there for about six hours, and she was also observed numerous times driving back and forth to her rural residence, which was a round trip of almost two hours. So, she certainly was able to return back to work."

Smiley says that information moved MPI to terminate her income replacement payments, and she was demanded to pay back $34,000.

He recounts another unique case.

"The registered owner of a vehicle opened a Total Theft claim," explains Smiley. "She told police her son had taken the vehicle. MPI and police spoke to her son. The man claimed he'd gone for breakfast with his brother. They went to play some VLTs in the course of the day. The son, who had the keys, presumed the keys must have been stolen from his sweater. Once the investigation was launched, the story quickly unraveled. Hotel staff confirmed the restaurant hadn't served breakfast in a number of years, and the brother hadn't even seen the other brother in nine months."

He notes MPI filed a statement of claim for a repayment of nearly $23,000.

Smiley says this affects us all, noting these benefits come from the premium collected from customers. Dishonest people cause us to pay money we shouldn't be paying. Frauds cost every MPI ratepayer about $50 a year, which amounts to $50-million.

More Local News

Health Canada Recalls Norwex Bathroom Cleaner

On Thursday, Jan. 3, Health Canada announced a recall on 355 mL Norwex Bathroom Cleaner purchased from May 2015 to November 2018. The product packaging fails to meet chemical hazard labeling, and…

Museums Preserving History by "Digitizing" Fossils

Several museums, including the Washington Smithsonian, and London's Natural History Museum, will be scanning millions of specimens to create a digital collection. By "digitizing" specimens, it allows…

MPI Says You're Paying $50 A Year Due To False Claims

MPI Autopac ratepayers saved nearly $40,000 last year after certain insurance claims proved to be fraudulent. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says each year they tally up the five worst frauds…

Manitoba Taking Big Strides To Improve Health Care For 2019

In the new year, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Cameron Friesen says the government will continue taking meaningful action to provide better health care for Manitobans and create a…

Municipality of Rhineland Pegs Drainage, Provincial Directives As 2019 Priorities

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland has pinpointed a few areas it will direct lobby effort in 2019. Reeve Don Wiebe says there will be a sharp focus on the Manitoba Government's draft Water…

Need For Local Respite Home Growing

Last year, Katie's Cottage saw 892 rooms rented at the unique rural respite home across from Boundary Trails Health Centre. Opened in 2016, the home saw over 600 rooms rented in its first year. "The…

Altona Police Investigating Multiple Snowmobile Thefts

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating another stolen snowmobile. Further to the report of the stolen snowmobile taken on the 3rd of January, police have since received a…

UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life Of Winkler Woman

Carman RCMP responded to fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m a semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the RM of…

Provencher MP Sees 2019 As A Good Year For Conservatives

Provencher MP Ted Falk is expecting 2019 will be a good year for the Conservative Party. National public opinion polls in the last month have the Conservatives back in front of the Liberals after a…

Community Collaboration On Altona's Horizon In 2019

The Altona mayor says collaboration between town council and community organizations will be a priority in 2019. Altona town council saw a near complete renewal following October municipal elections,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login