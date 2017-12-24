MPI Wants 2018 to be Safest Year for Roadways, Drivers

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) wants to ensure 2018 is the safest year yet for Manitoba drivers. MPI Media Relations Officer Brian Smiley says there are five straightforward tips to consider when we're out on the road.

"Driving sober, staying away from drugs or alcohol. Stick to driving. Distracted driving can be fatal, about 28 Manitobans are killed every year as a result of distracted driving. Buckle up, every time. On average 20 people are killed in Manitoba per year because they're not wearing a seatbelt. It takes one second to do up that seatbelt," says Smiley.

He says it's also important to consider others on the road and stay within speed limits.

"Watch your speed. We know that speeding claims 21 lives in Manitoba per year, in addition to 600 injuries in speed-related crashes. And watch out for vulnerable road users, meaning motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists, they're entitled to be on the road, too," Smiley says.

Smiley says we should consider our own driving habits, and make changes if necessary.

"For drivers out there, they should self-evaluate their driving behaviour. If they tend to be aggressive or speeding they should look at that, and maybe make the decision for 2018 to change their driving behaviours to make our roadways the safest," says Smiley.

MPI reports over the first 11 months of 2017, seven motorcyclists and 11 pedestrians lost their lives in motor vehicle-related collisions on public roadways. MPI says as our most vulnerable road users, drivers are encouraged to look twice, and give the time and space needed to keep pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists safe. For cyclists, this means giving at least one metre of space when passing.