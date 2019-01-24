MPI Warns Against Text Scam

Have you received a text from Manitoba Public Insurance telling you about a refund?

Don't click it! It's a scam.

Spokesman Brian Smiley says the text claims to offer an e-transfer of money, but this is not how MPI does business.

"Basically, Manitoba Public Insurance does not do e-mail transfers," says Smiley. "The majority of our work is done is at the customer level on the counter, through an Autopac agent, or through Manitoba Public Insurance's Contact Centre."

He says he does not know if anyone was victimized by the scam.

You can call the centre at 204-985-7000.