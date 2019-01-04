Multi-Vehicle Fender Bender Slowing Traffic Near Morden

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

Pembina Valley Online has received reports of a multi-vehicle collision just east of Morden near the intersection of HWY 3 and La Verendrye Boulevard.  This accident is causing delays in morning commutes, reducing eastbound traffic to one lane.  Emergency services are on the scene.  Further details are unavailable at this time.

Mild temperatures in the Pembina Valley have cause slippery conditions throughout the region this morning.  Motorists are reminded to drive with care and caution.  Have a look at the interactive highway conditions map prior to heading out on the roads today.

 

More Local News

Holiday Checkstops Find Fewer Impaired Drivers

RCMP in Manitoba stopped nearly 12,000 vehicles in this year's Holiday Checkstop Program. Police say through 262 checkstops, they charged 90 people with Impaired Driving; 87 by alcohol and 3 by drug.…

UPDATE: Highway 3 Reopened After Accident

An accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi closed PTH 3 north of Boundary Trails Health Centre Thursday evening. Stars Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m…

Local Snowmobile Trails Opening Soon

Snowmobile trails are expected to open soon for the Pembina Valley Snowkickers.The group maintains more than 500 km of designated snowmobile trails together with the Snoman Inc. With recent snowfalls…

Police Searching For Snowmobile Thieves

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen snowmobile. Police say the 2011 Polaris Assault snowmobile was taken in the early morning hours Thursday after thieves…

Not So Fast...Manitoba Hasn't Nixed Daylight Saving Time Yet

A bill to abolish Daylight Saving Time (DST) in Manitoba has been getting a lot of attention on social media lately. There is even some discussion the legislation has already passed, however, that is…

Manitoba Will Be Most Improved Province In 2019, Morris MLA Says

The Chair of Manitoba's Red Tape Task Force is looking forward to further streamlining government regulations in 2019. In a year-end interview, Morris MLA Shannon Martin said that while the Manitoba…

Carman Council Begins 2019 Preparations

The Town of Carman has had an exciting year, but there is much to look forward to in 2019. Mayor Brent Owen says the first thing council plans to work on is the budget. "Right now we're budgeting for…

Wednesday Night Rollover On HWY 32 And Prairieview Drive

Wednesday evening around 10:50 p.m., a car travelling along highway 32 through Winkler rolled into the ditch near Prairieview Drive. Deputy Police Chief, Chris Kalansky says, "upon arrival we spoke…

Altona Police Investigate Stolen Firearm In Trio Of Holiday Incidents

A trio of incidents kept officers with the Altona Police Service busy during the holidays. One case has police investigating a residential break and enter that saw the theft of a high-powered rifle.…

