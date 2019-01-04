Multi-Vehicle Fender Bender Slowing Traffic Near Morden

Pembina Valley Online has received reports of a multi-vehicle collision just east of Morden near the intersection of HWY 3 and La Verendrye Boulevard. This accident is causing delays in morning commutes, reducing eastbound traffic to one lane. Emergency services are on the scene. Further details are unavailable at this time.

Mild temperatures in the Pembina Valley have cause slippery conditions throughout the region this morning. Motorists are reminded to drive with care and caution. Have a look at the interactive highway conditions map prior to heading out on the roads today.