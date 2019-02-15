Multicultural Winterfest Returning To Morden For 11th Year

After 10 successful years of sharing the variety of cultures in the Pembina Valley, the Multicultural Winterfest is coming back for the 11th year this Saturday.

One of the organizers, Jewel White, says this year's event is looking like one of the best ones yet.

"We've had Winterfest where there was no snow and we had to cancel some activities there. We've had Winterfest when it's very very cold, and now it looks like it's going to be decent weather."

Although free indoor skating is an exciting opportunity, the warmer weather leaves plenty of room for outdoor fun like horse-drawn sleigh rides, boot hockey, and a bonfire complete with marshmallows roasted to golden perfection.

White says everyone should try out snowshoeing as recent snowfalls have made the conditions ideal.

"You don't have to bring your snowshoes it will be available there . . . I encourage everyone to try it. I love snowshoeing and this is the perfect year to do it," she says.

To help promote the event, a class of grade five students from École Morden Middle School created a promotional video.

For those who prefer to stay indoors, the entertainment stage will be coming back with a strong line-up.

"The Celtic Dancers will perform, Ukrainian Dancers Fun & Fire, Morden Friendship Centre Line Dancers are going to perform as well. There's going to be a performance from the Philippines, First Nations, [and] there's also going to be a Paraguayan harp player and African drumming," says White.

She adds, "I look after the stage performances so I'm always looking forward to the multicultural entertainment, because I like seeing how beautiful the cultures are . . . I really enjoy that."

Colourful table displays will also be set up so people can take a deeper look into the cultures of people living in the area. At least 12 different countries will be represented there this year.

The event will be taking place Saturday, February 16 at the Morden Access Event Centre from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.