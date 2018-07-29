Multiple Lot Approvals Possible Method For The Future

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A milestone moment for the RM of Stanley; 10 building lots have received approval on the corridor between Morden and Winkler.

The lots have low-pressure sewer, natural gas, hydro, water, with a planned paved back road.

A first for the RM, lots before were prepared as needed explains RM of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson.

"Up until this point we've been working on an oh someone wants to build, we'll put up a new subdivision."

These lots are available for businesses to build, says Olafson. He believes groups of prepared lots are the way of the future.

"You build it and they shall come. I think this is the start of something pretty good, it might take a few years yet, but nobody says this is going to be filled up next week. At least we've got the availability for someone who wants to come in."

A plan for the corridor has always been on the back burner, says Olafson.

Moving forward the next steps will be the development agreement for the infrastructure.

