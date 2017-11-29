Municipal Leaders Call For More Generous Funding Model With Province, Feds

Municipal leaders collided, over 900 of them, in Brandon this week to discuss a wide range of issues.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says one issue is the joint-funding model for capital projects with the feds and the province.

For projects with 40 percent contribution from the federal government, many municipalities would like to see a similar 40 percent match from the province.

Harder explains for projects off-loaded onto municipalities from the government, the 40-40-20 cost split would be agreeable.

"For us as a council, we would appreciate that approach," Harder says. "If it's a project driven by federal or provincial government and dumped onto municipalities, that should carry the 40-40-20 split."

As an example, he notes the upcoming regional wastewater treatment plant would be a good candidate.

"It would just be a huge lift if we could do a 40-40-20 split," he says.

However, for recreational projects "I could see a different share," Harder admits.

"That is our initiative, it's specifically for the benefit of our people," he explains. "It's not downloaded on us, it's a decision we make and we need to take a bigger portion of that cost."

The annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities wraps up Wednesday.