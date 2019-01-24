Municipality of Rhineland Fills Vacant LUD Seats

There will be no by-election to sort out committee members for the LUDs of Gretna and Rosenfeld within the Municipality of Rhineland.



The process to fill one seat on each committee had to re-start after the October 24th civic election resulted in a tie vote in Gretna, and a vacant seat in Rosenfeld.



Two people have been acclaimed to their respective committees after only one nomination for each position was submitted.

Therefore, Jeff Dyck will serve on the LUD of Gretna, and Cathryn Pokrant will serve on the LUD of Rosenfeld.