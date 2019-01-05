2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland has pinpointed a few areas it will direct lobby effort in 2019.

Reeve Don Wiebe says there will be a sharp focus on the Manitoba Government's draft Water Rights Regulation which looks to reduce red tape for drainage and water retention projects.

Council is also interested in the sustainability of the province's plan to align watersheds and conservation districts.

"We want to be sure that will include licensing for drains, fields drains, municipal drains and also tile drains," said Wiebe. "We want to understand what role the municipality has to play, what role the province has to play, and so we want to get that right."

Rhineland officials will also look to follow through on a few provincial directives in 2019.

Wiebe explained most of the items relate to governance and include new procurement policies for municipalities, updated rules around asset management, and a shift in responsibility of Manitoba Housing units to local councils.

Meantime, the Municipality of Rhineland began developing a joint by-law enforcement agreement with the neighbouring R.M. of Stanley this past year. The deal covers parking, animal control, derelict vehicles, unsightly yards and controlled burning.

That work will continue in 2019.

"It may involve a by-law enforcement officer or some service that (provides) that...so we'll see which is the best option for us, but it could be a full-time position," noted Wiebe.

More Local News

Municipality of Rhineland Pegs Drainage, Provincial Directives As 2019 Priorities

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland has pinpointed a few areas it will direct lobby effort in 2019. Reeve Don Wiebe says there will be a sharp focus on the Manitoba Government's draft Water…

Need For Local Respite Home Growing

Last year, Katie's Cottage saw 892 rooms rented at the unique rural respite home across from Boundary Trails Health Centre. Opened in 2016, the home saw over 600 rooms rented in its first year. "The…

Altona Police Investigating Multiple Snowmobile Thefts

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating another stolen snowmobile. Further to the report of the stolen snowmobile taken on the 3rd of January, police have since received a…

UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life Of Winkler Woman

Carman RCMP responded to fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m a semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the RM of…

Provencher MP Sees 2019 As A Good Year For Conservatives

Provencher MP Ted Falk is expecting 2019 will be a good year for the Conservative Party. National public opinion polls in the last month have the Conservatives back in front of the Liberals after a…

Community Collaboration On Altona's Horizon In 2019

The Altona mayor says collaboration between town council and community organizations will be a priority in 2019. Altona town council saw a near complete renewal following October municipal elections,…

Accident at HWY 32 and Southview Drive Diverting Traffic

As highways continue to be slippery in the region today, we've received reports of another accident in Winkler that is causing traffic delays. The accident has occurred at the intersection of HWY 32…

Multi-Vehicle Fender Bender Slowing Traffic Near Morden

Pembina Valley Online has received reports of a multi-vehicle collision just east of Morden near the intersection of HWY 3 and La Verendrye Boulevard. This accident is causing delays in morning…

Holiday Checkstops Find Fewer Impaired Drivers

RCMP in Manitoba stopped nearly 12,000 vehicles in this year's Holiday Checkstop Program. Police say through 262 checkstops, they charged 90 people with Impaired Driving; 87 by alcohol and 3 by drug.…

UPDATE: Highway 3 Reopened After Accident

An accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi closed PTH 3 north of Boundary Trails Health Centre Thursday evening. Stars Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login