Municipality of Rhineland Pegs Drainage, Provincial Directives As 2019 Priorities

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland has pinpointed a few areas it will direct lobby effort in 2019.

Reeve Don Wiebe says there will be a sharp focus on the Manitoba Government's draft Water Rights Regulation which looks to reduce red tape for drainage and water retention projects.

Council is also interested in the sustainability of the province's plan to align watersheds and conservation districts.

"We want to be sure that will include licensing for drains, fields drains, municipal drains and also tile drains," said Wiebe. "We want to understand what role the municipality has to play, what role the province has to play, and so we want to get that right."

Rhineland officials will also look to follow through on a few provincial directives in 2019.

Wiebe explained most of the items relate to governance and include new procurement policies for municipalities, updated rules around asset management, and a shift in responsibility of Manitoba Housing units to local councils.

Meantime, the Municipality of Rhineland began developing a joint by-law enforcement agreement with the neighbouring R.M. of Stanley this past year. The deal covers parking, animal control, derelict vehicles, unsightly yards and controlled burning.

That work will continue in 2019.

"It may involve a by-law enforcement officer or some service that (provides) that...so we'll see which is the best option for us, but it could be a full-time position," noted Wiebe.