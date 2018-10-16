Municipality of Rhineland Ward 1 Candidates Share Their Visions For The future

The three candidates hoping to snag one of two available Ward 1 council seats in the Municipality of Rhineland took their platforms to the public last week at a forum in Altona.

Larry Fehr isn't running with any major issues in mind, but rather because he'd like to contribute to the future of the municipality. He did say that securing proper services will be key to growing the area in the future.

"Cell phone and Internet service are not adequate in the municipality...how could a business be expected to run without those services? I feel we need to work with a provider that has the ability to provide services, not only to the larger centres, but to all residents."

Fehr also feels up-to-date infrastructure and drainage should continue to be priorities for Council.

Incumbent Brad Braun is hoping to keep his job as a councillor for Ward 1. If re-elected, he says he wants to use the opportunity to further build relationships, and continue to make the municipality a great place to live and work.

"I've always worked in this region, twenty-eight years in the ag sector, and during that time I had the privilege of getting to know many of the farms and families in the municipality. In some situations, several generations on those farms. My work also allowed me to travel outside the area and compare notes with others in the same business...we often compared notes on operations, the farm climates, the business climates in our areas, and without fail every time I left those meetings I had the same feeling. I am, and I think we are, very fortunate to live in one of the best places in Canada. Always, I left with a greater appreciate for my home, my customers, and the people that I worked with."

A 20 year veteran of municipal politics, Mark Ratzlaff is also hoping to hang on to his job as a councillor for Ward 1.

"I believe economic growth is by far the most important element within the (municipality). A strong growth with new jobs is key to any community. People come to your community when they have access to well-paying employment. Diverse, strong communities that poll their resources and ideas make for even stronger, more resilient communities. I feel the (municipality) is in a great position to continue strong growth, and I'm hoping to continue working with Council in the coming years."

Voters head to the polls October 24.