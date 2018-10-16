Municipality of Rhineland Ward 1 Candidates Share Their Visions For The future

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

The three candidates hoping to snag one of two available Ward 1 council seats in the Municipality of Rhineland took their platforms to the public last week at a forum in Altona. 

larry fehrLarry Fehr isn't running with any major issues in mind, but rather because he'd like to contribute to the future of the municipality. He did say that securing proper services will be key to growing the area in the future.

"Cell phone and Internet service are not adequate in the municipality...how could a business be expected to run without those services? I feel we need to work with a provider that has the ability to provide services, not only to the larger centres, but to all residents."

Fehr also feels up-to-date infrastructure and drainage should continue to be priorities for Council.

 

 

 

brad braunIncumbent Brad Braun is hoping to keep his job as a councillor for Ward 1. If re-elected, he says he wants to use the opportunity to further build relationships, and continue to make the municipality a great place to live and work.

"I've always worked in this region, twenty-eight years in the ag sector, and during that time I had the privilege of getting to know many of the farms and families in the municipality. In some situations, several generations on those farms. My work also allowed me to travel outside the area and compare notes with others in the same business...we often compared notes on operations, the farm climates, the business climates in our areas, and without fail every time I left those meetings I had the same feeling. I am, and I think we are, very fortunate to live in one of the best places in Canada. Always, I left with a greater appreciate for my home, my customers, and the people that I worked with."

 

 

mark ratzlaffA 20 year veteran of municipal politics, Mark Ratzlaff is also hoping to hang on to his job as a councillor for Ward 1. 

"I believe economic growth is by far the most important element within the (municipality). A strong growth with new jobs is key to any community. People come to your community when they have access to well-paying employment. Diverse, strong communities that poll their resources and ideas make for even stronger, more resilient communities. I feel the (municipality) is in a great position to continue strong growth, and I'm hoping to continue working with Council in the coming years."

 

Voters head to the polls October 24. 

 

 

More Local News

Municipality of Rhineland Ward 1 Candidates Share Their Visions For The future

The three candidates hoping to snag one of two available Ward 1 council seats in the Municipality of Rhineland took their platforms to the public last week at a forum in Altona. Larry Fehr isn't…

RM Of Thompson Council Will See Minor Shakeup

Brian Callum will return for a second term this fall as Reeve for the RM of Thompson. "I'm glad to be back," Callum says, who was acclaimed to the top spot. "The fact that nobody ran, I don't know if…

MB's "Know My Cannabis Limits" Campaign Begins

The Know My Cannabis Limits education campaign put on by the Province of Manitoba was launched today. It's phase two of the province's education campaign in preparation for the legalization of…

Education Minister Speaks Out On Conflict Of Interest Allegations

Manitoba's education minister Kelvin Goertzen has defended himself against allegations of conflict of interest raised by Liberal leader Dougald Lamont. In the Legislature this week, Lamont said…

Council Candidate Believes His Experience Can Help Move Morden Forward

Many individuals are interested in being part of the city's leading body with three candidates for mayor, and eight council candidates running for six council seats. With only two of the eight…

School Bus Safety Week Puts Focus On Unsafe Drivers (VIDEO)

It's School Bus Safety Week, and with hundreds of school buses traveling around the Pembina Valley every week, Angela Plett has some safety tips for drivers. Plett is the Transportation Supervisor…

Family Members Survive Crash With Moose

October 4, 2018, was supposed to be a relatively uneventful day for Sheldon Falk. The owner of Falk Nurseries, he had plans on spending most of the day south of the border, on a business trip with…

Construction May Begin On Winkler Arena Next Month

The Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving into its final phase before construction begins. On Tuesday Winkler City Council approved the contract to complete the design and engineering with Verne…

Damaging Election Signs A Criminal Offence

Local police are reminding residents taking down or destroying election signs could result in criminal charges. October 7, Morden Police received a dispatch to Thornhill St. after reports of a female…

MPI Launches Save the 100 Campaign

Manitoba Public Insurance recently launched the Save The 100 campaign in Manitoba. Spokesperson Brian Smiley explains what it's all about. "We're asking Manitobans to change how they think about road…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login