Mural At Morris Bigway Taking Shape (GALLERY)

Just in time for the Manitoba Stampede this weekend, the mural at Morris Bigway Foods is taking shape.

While it won't be complete until end of August, owner Pat Schmitke said it's been generating some buzz from the community.

"This wall is pretty big, it's 75 by 25, so it's attracting lots of attention. We're getting lots of comments both from residents in the town and area as well as people driving by or coming into the store... there's a lot of different people around town right now with the stampede here," said Schmitke.

The 2,208 square ft mural is called 'Follow The Leader', and was created by artist Sarah Collard.

"I would say it's still in kind of the early stages, Sarah's been working on it since July 2," said Schmitke. "She's got lots of colour on the wall, it's very clear what the mural's going to be but there's still lots of painting to do."

The first step was to prime the wall, and the second step was to outline the mural, he added.

"They spent three or four evenings coming down to the store at around midnight, working until 4 or 5 in the morning, using a projector to project the images onto the wall," said Schmitke, noting Collard has a high school student working on the painting with her.

Schmitke said he's been taking photos every day to capture the process.

"We're just going to be watching and waiting with everybody else to see what the finished product is like," he said.

Completing the mural this year will be significant, as this year is the Mantioba Stamede's 55th anniversary year.