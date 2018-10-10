Mysterious Package Left On Doorstop Leads To Police Investigation

Morden Police are seeking the public's assistance in an investigation into a mysterious package.

A local resident arrived home September 27 to find a package inside her front door. While the package had her address on the outside, it was not addressed to anyone who lived there.

Inside the homeowner found a large quantity of shatter, a potent marijuana derivative.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Morden Police Service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text TIPMAN plus your message to CRIMES (274637).