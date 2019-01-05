2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Last year, Katie's Cottage saw 892 rooms rented at the unique rural respite home across from Boundary Trails Health Centre. Opened in 2016, the home saw over 600 rooms rented in its first year.

"The most important thing is... the cottage is growing. It's a slow process and we can still take more people, but it's growing," Katie Cares' Ruth Reimer says.

She notes guests come from across Manitoba including Portage la Prairie, Brandon, Steinbach, Swan River and as far north as Flin Flon, The Pas, and Churchill. International guests have also hailed from the United States, Mexico, Australia, and England.

The haven was originally the dream of Kaitlyn Reimer, who founded the charity, Katie Cares, before passing away in 2012.

"Kaitlyn's dream is being fulfilled... people are being taken care of here. Once they walk through those doors there's somebody here to help them, whether it's to provide a cup of coffee or a hot meal, or a place to stay," Ruth says.

Katie Cares also provides care packages to children in hospital. Inside each, recipients will find fun and comforting treasures like crossword puzzles, colouring books, markers, and a teddy bear. Care bags are given out in four hospitals, including Portage, Winkler/Morden (BTHC), Carman, and Altona.

However, Ruth says Kaitlyn always envisioned a place where her family could stay while she received treatment at Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) between Morden and Winkler. The Katie's Cottage project was announced October 2014. In less than two years, communities from across Southern Manitoba and beyond helped raise nearly $600,000 for the project.

katies cottage2The cottage provides a place for anyone receiving care at BTHC, or their families, to find a quiet space to relax and recharge, or an affordable option for overnight stays.

More Local News

UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Collision Claims Life Of Winkler Woman

Carman RCMP responded to fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on Highway 3. At approximately 6:30 p.m a semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the RM of…

Provencher MP Sees 2019 As A Good Year For Conservatives

Provencher MP Ted Falk is expecting 2019 will be a good year for the Conservative Party. National public opinion polls in the last month have the Conservatives back in front of the Liberals after a…

Community Collaboration On Altona's Horizon In 2019

The Altona mayor says collaboration between town council and community organizations will be a priority in 2019. Altona town council saw a near complete renewal following October municipal elections,…

Accident at HWY 32 and Southview Drive Diverting Traffic

As highways continue to be slippery in the region today, we've received reports of another accident in Winkler that is causing traffic delays. The accident has occurred at the intersection of HWY 32…

Multi-Vehicle Fender Bender Slowing Traffic Near Morden

Pembina Valley Online has received reports of a multi-vehicle collision just east of Morden near the intersection of HWY 3 and La Verendrye Boulevard. This accident is causing delays in morning…

Holiday Checkstops Find Fewer Impaired Drivers

RCMP in Manitoba stopped nearly 12,000 vehicles in this year's Holiday Checkstop Program. Police say through 262 checkstops, they charged 90 people with Impaired Driving; 87 by alcohol and 3 by drug.…

UPDATE: Highway 3 Reopened After Accident

An accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi closed PTH 3 north of Boundary Trails Health Centre Thursday evening. Stars Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m…

Local Snowmobile Trails Opening Soon

Snowmobile trails are expected to open soon for the Pembina Valley Snowkickers.The group maintains more than 500 km of designated snowmobile trails together with the Snoman Inc. With recent snowfalls…

Police Searching For Snowmobile Thieves

The Altona Police Service is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen snowmobile. Police say the 2011 Polaris Assault snowmobile was taken in the early morning hours Thursday after thieves…

Not So Fast...Manitoba Hasn't Nixed Daylight Saving Time Yet

A bill to abolish Daylight Saving Time (DST) in Manitoba has been getting a lot of attention on social media lately. There is even some discussion the legislation has already passed, however, that is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login