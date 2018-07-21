Neurological Research To Be Conducted In Winkler

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Five years ago while conducting research in the Pembina Valley, Dr. Chuck Williams, Ph.D. Clinical, Neuro, and Sports Psychology Consultant, noticed a trend between Alzheimer's and dementia in the blood work.

After seeing the connection between the blood work and neurological disease, Williams was challenged by his wife, and it wasn't until her challenge that Williams decided to put more effort into looking at the data and finding a solution.

It goes beyond just scientific understanding that Williams wanted to help the region but a change in Williams' paradigm.

"I like sort of had a disaster last year, even though my paradigm about Winkler, because I saw the underbelly of it because I was a clinical psychologist, and basing my paradigm on that. What had happened was this community took me in, that I saw it for what it was. I was able to look through a prism and see all the different colours of Winkler," he said.

The community had taken him in and treated him like family even though he was an outsider, says Williams, and from that point on he wanted to help the community that helped him.

Williams alongside a number of other scientists and experts have started a non-profit research organization to better understand how to improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurological disease.

"The research centre what we're going to have set up in there is what we call a histology lab. First, the premise is to look at the brain image and see, one of the misnomers is that there has to bee scarring on it to be dementia or Alzheimer's but it doesn't have to be. It's inherited in the blood, you see it in the blood, it tells you what's there. You could have all the symptomologies but no scarring at all."

The lab will look at the brain and study the blood work, says Williams, using a product the group has developed, and studying how it will impact people over a period of time.

Multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, and dementia are all fatal diseases, says Williams.

He notes this product is not a cure; it is designed to resuscitate the neuron, increasing and improving the cogitative functions of an individual.

This could mean a possible improved quality of life. For some it could be only a couple months, but for others, it could mean a couple of years by slowing down neurological deterioration.

A complete program will be offered for those who sign up at the research centre. Williams says there will be eight components to the program, called Black Widow.

Joe Suderman will be looking after the chiropractics side for neurology; Dan Sawatzky will be in charge of massage therapy for movement; Morden Physio will be doing exertion therapy for the participants; Core Fitness will be doing the training; and Williams will be looking after brain nutrition.

These outside resources will look after all aspects of the body, and help with crossing the barrier of the brain, says Williams.

"When we run the test the hope is that the effect of it for some people will be their memory after one day maybe they'll sit up in the bed and they'll name all their family members and surprise everyone. That's our hope, that's my dream, we'll see if that happens or not."

Williams is knowledgeable in neurosciences and conducting research studies while living in California working in research and development at Metagenics, and was invited to Paris to be the keynote speaker on women and dementia.

Since moving to Canada, Williams has been working to find out why women are more susceptible to neurological disease. This experience is why he was invited to Paris and what he brings to the table during this research Centre in Winkler.

Currently, the product, which will be used in the program, is still waiting for approval. Once approved Williams says the centre will open sometime near the end of August.

Sign up sheets for the research program will be placed around Winkler and Morden says Williams, with a company from Ontario which follows the Canadian protocol for research aiding in the recruiting process.

