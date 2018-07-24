The Altona Fire Department was called to Altona's W.C. Miller Collegiate high school this morning.
Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman said dust from construction work triggered the smoke alarm in a crawl space. Construction crews were working on some wiring for the school's new gym when the alarm went off.
Work on the gymnasium has been taking place all summer, and construction is scheduled finish in October.
New Altona Gym Construction Triggers Smoke Alarm
- Details
- Category: Local News
-
- Written by Susanne Allmendinger
The Altona Fire Department was called to Altona's W.C. Miller Collegiate high school this morning.