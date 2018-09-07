New Bill Could Mean Financial Boost For Conservation Districts

A new act has passed in Manitoba and will mean changes are on the horizon for conservation districts across the province.

Manager of the Pembina Valley Conservation District Cliff Greenfield says the changes create new opportunities. "I think it will be a positive change, and along with it I think there is [the] opportunity for additional funding towards environmental projects that conservation districts can work on," explains Greenfield.

He notes that with this new legislation a Manitoba conservation fund was created. According to Greenfield, this means around $3-4 million that will go towards conservation projects.

Known as the Sustainable Watersheds Act, this affects the Conservation Districts act, Water Rights act, Water Protection act, and the act involving Habitat Heritage Corporations.

Changes for conservation districts could include the possibility of enforcement authority with provincial drains or drainage licence, the disbanding of the Conservation Districts Commission, the ability for watershed districts to enter agreements with non-municipal entities and allow district boards appoint up to two additional non-municipal members. The province is also encouraging conservation districts to change their boundaries to more reflect watersheds.

Conversations with Minister of Sustainable Development Rochelle Squires and her staff on the details that involve these changes will take place in September and October says, Greenfield.

"I think in the next two years you will see significant change," explains Greenfield. "Exactly how quickly it takes is going to depend on the Municipalities, how they like these changes and how are they going to make them work."

More details will become apparent as the conversations in September and October take place. During this time the PVCD will continue to be active with their projects.

Current projects include water retention providing water for agriculture and environment, riparian projects close to wetlands and creeks.

"One of the things we are working on is nature parks," says Greenfield, adding they've been working closely with the Discovery Nature Sanctuary in Winkler and other communities within the district.

He notes the district wants more opportunities to work with communities to teach them about nature teaching them to care for and protect it.