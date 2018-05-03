New Book Details Mennonite Suffering In 1929-30 Soviet Union

A new book is out about the effort by Mennonites to flee the Soviet Empire in 1929 and 1930. It is called 'Flight' and has been written by Harold Jantz of Winnipeg who has a personal interest in the story. He says his father was one of about 20,000 Mennonites who escaped to Canada before the Soviets closed the doors to emigration in 1929. Jantz says it was also then that Soviet leader Josef Stalin made life miserable for wealthy Mennonite farmers who were called Kulaks.

"The Kulaks were people who were the more prosperous farmers. They were the better farmers. They were considered enemies and many, many of them were removed from their farms, were sent into exile, were, in some cases, even executed. They were treated with tremendous harshness."

But Jantz adds that Stalin didn't stop there.

"There was a tremendous attack on religion. So huge numbers of religious leaders certainly among Mennonites, but among the Orthodox and others as well, were sent into exile or, perhaps, executed. They introduced a five day week (with no Sabbath) which meant that if you were religious, you couldn't plan for your services."

In addition, there was a significant crop failure in 1929. Jantz says all of these factors prompted Mennonites to plead to leave the Soviet Union for Canada.

"In the winter and summer of 1929, smaller numbers of families went to Moscow and just begged the authorities, just give us a chance to leave. At first, the authorities resisted, but then, all of a sudden they allowed it. I think there were something like 70 families who got the permission to leave. And when that news circulated, thousands of them decided this was their opportunity. And that is sort of the centrepiece of this book."

Some Mennonites made it out but many others did not. The book tells their stories, based largely on letters published by a Winnipeg-based Mennonite weekly newspaper at the time which was called the Mennonitishe Rundschau. Jantz says he hopes his book will remind Mennonites in Canada now of what their ancestors went through. He would also like it to be used by schools who are teaching Mennonite history.