New Brunswick Man Arrested In Winkler For Drug Trafficking

Details
Category: Local News

A New Brunswick man was arrested in Winkler this weekend on drug charges.

On May 6, Winkler Police received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in front of a residence on Pearl Street. Police soon located the suspect vehicle parked behind Taco Time.

Officers learned there was a warrant out for the driver's arrest out of New Brunswick. The man was also in possession of 17 grams of methamphetamine.

The 28-year-old resident of Moncton, New Brunswick was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts breach of undertaking.

Deputy Chief Chris Kalansky explains the suspect hasn't given a statement and so police can't comment on what the man was doing in the city.

-

Below is the Winkler Police Report from April 30 - May 6:

April 30 – A female reported a historical sexual assault that took place approximately four years ago, and was physically assaulted by the same male two times within the last several weeks. The 39 year old male was later arrested for Sexual Assault and Assault (x2) and was released on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

May 1 – The owner of Canadian Tire reported a theft that occurred on April 24th involving a male and female. After viewing video surveillance police learned the female was also involved in the theft of a purse from Time-Out Sports on April 24th. This file is still under investigation.

Police received a report of theft from Ardene staff regarding a 19 year old female who attempted to steal approximately $100 worth of clothing and jewelry. Police arrested the female for Theft Under $5000 and transported her to the Winkler Police Service, where she was served a written caution and released without charges.

May 2 – A resident of Suntree Bay reported that someone attempted to break into his vehicle on May 1st while it was parked on his driveway. Scratches on the rear passenger door indicated that a pry bar was used in an attempt to gain entry. Nothing was noted to be missing or stolen from the vehicle.

Police received a complaint from a resident of Mountain Avenue stating an unknown male attempted to open the door to her home and was knocking on the window. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The complainant advised police that this has happened multiple times in the past as well.

May 3 – A resident of Main Street South reported a suspicious male in his backyard who appeared to be hiding. Police arrived on scene and were advised the male was last seen walking through neighboring backyards. A short time later police located the suspect who proceeded to flee from police on foot. Police apprehended the suspect after a brief foot chase and detained him for the trespassing investigation. As police were detaining the male, a female known to police ran to the scene and began berating the officers by yelling and swearing at them. Police advised the female she was under arrest for Causing a Disturbance. The female was uncooperative with police and resisted arrest, during which time she assaulted an officer. The 22 year old female was then also arrested for Resist Arrest and Assault a Police Officer. She was later released on a Promise to Appear with conditions, and the male was released from the scene without charges.

May 4 – A patron of Tim Horton’s reported that two suspicious males had approached him asking for marihuana. Police located the suspects inside the restaurant, both of whom denied asking for marihuana and stated that they would not cause any further confrontations.

Police were advised of a male that appeared to be intoxicated and passed out in front of the Triangle Oasis. Police attended and located the male who was subsequently arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act. The male was transported to the Winkler Police Service and released once sober.

Police received a complaint of a loud outdoor party at a residence on Barracuda Crescent. Police attended and advised the homeowner to turn down the music and he agreed to do so.

May 6 – Police observed a vehicle cross over the centre line of Highway 14 and performed a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the 17 year old driver police noted the odour of liquor emanating from his breath. The driver complied to a demand for a breath sample and the result obtained was a “Warn” reading. The male’s driver’s licence was suspended for 72 hours and he was also issued a ticket for Possession or Consumption of Liquor by a Minor. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and police provided the male with a ride home where he was released to his father.

During the month of April, officers not on regularly scheduled shifts conducted a Manitoba Public Insurance Distracted Driving Campaign in the City of Winkler. Officers patrolled the city keeping an eye out for cellphone use while driving and other infractions. As a result of the campaign, 34 tickets were issued, 29 of which were for using a cellphone or electronic device while driving. Police would like to remind the public of the dangers of using a cellphone while driving and that it is against the law.

