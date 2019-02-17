New Care Model In Schools To Help Children With Challenging Behaviours

School can be tough for any student; it can be more so if a student is dealing with challenging behaviours.

Collaborative and Proactive Solutions is a model of care Dr. Greene created and explained in his various books, including The Explosive Child, Lost at School, Lost & Found, and Raising Human Beings.

Barette Plett is the school counsellor with Carman Elementary School and currently completing CPS Provider Certification with Dr. Ross Greene. Plett says the model which focuses on non-punitive, non-adversarial, and trauma-informed care has been successful when working with students.

"The magic words in the model are we say to the child, we've noticed you've been having difficulties doing this what's up? That's the magic phrase and the kids talk, that's what's amazing because they're not feeling defensive, we're not challenging them on behaviour, we're just saying we notice you're having difficulty doing this. The kids tell us all the reasons, what's going on, they tell us what their perspective is."

Barette Plett.

Plett says they begin by figuring out what the unsolved problems the child has, then sit with the child and the teacher to work together to understand the problem and find solutions.

The teachers who have embraced this program are excited about its potential and the progress they make with the kids says Plett.

Looking forward, he envisions a higher capacity for this program within the schools.

"They're called Plan B conversations with the child where we proactively talk about the difficulties. The goal is for more teachers in the school and the division to become more comfortable doing those Plan B conversations independently so we can work with more children this way."

For teachers or parents looking at this model of care from the outside, Plett says that if a child is having challenging behaviour, it's because they are missing a skill or perspective this method can give them they the chance to succeed.