New Cemetery A Priority For Morden

There's an immediate need for cemetery space in Morden.

According to part-owner of Wiebe Funeral Homes, Joey Grenier, Hillside Cemetery is at full capacity for traditional casket burials. However, in the current cemetery, there are still spaces for cremations, both above or in-ground burials.

On average Morden will hold 60 - 70 funerals, approximately 50 percent are cremations.

Typically cheaper than a traditional burial, cremation isn't a decision made lightly, says Grenier.

"Cremation is a pretty big decision for a family to make and based on a lot of different details, number one being faith. In this area specifically, cremation isn't a decision without basing it on their personal religious beliefs."

Grenier says that is why having spaces is so important, so people have that choice.

Morden Mayor Brandon Burley, says the lack of graves is a significant concern for the community and an issue that has been going on for quite some time.

"I understand the desire for people who have been in the community and who've been residents of Morden not to want to have to be interred outside of the community. I certainly wouldn't want that for somebody I love, and I don't expect that from anyone else in this community."

Burley adds this will be a priority for Morden Council, to ensure the residents of the city have an eternal resting place in their community.

Formulating a plan must be done quickly, says Burley, and together with Wiebe Funeral Homes, will be looking for suitable locations. The city hopes to have a concrete solution in place this summer.