New Centre Fueling $350 Million Business Corridor Boom (VIDEO)

The agricultural business corridor between Morden and Winkler is unlike any other. And it's growing with an innovative new project.

The new TerraPoint Agribusiness Centre currently under construction was kickstarted by local drain tile provider, Precision Land Solutions (PLS). The project brings together three ag businesses in the rapidly growing corridor that PLS' Chris Unrau says is uniquely vibrant.

"You got these two major centres linked by this lifeline," Unrau explains. "And agriculture, which really is what drives our region, is at the heart of that."

He estimates $350 million of economic activity is created through agricultural within a mile of their location.

"There's a lot going on here," he says. "This is really where things are going to be happening over the next 20 years."

The spirit of collaboration is also unique to the Pembina Valley, consistently surprising visitors to the region. "That is one thing they see as extremely unique about us, how we have so many local solutions... all these businesses feed off each other."

FCC will be consolidating their locations in the region and joining PLS in the centre, with room for two other ag entities. The concept is similar to the Stanley Business Centre east of the TerraPoint construction site, housing Access Credit Union head offices, BDO Canada and the RM of Stanley offices.

Unrau explains they simply outgrew their current rural location, "it just got bigger than what we expected." He notes it made more sense to relocate to the heart of the agricultural sector of Southern Manitoba.

The 27,000 sq. ft. facility is expected to be ready for FCC this fall, with PLS moving in closer to January 2019.