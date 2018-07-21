New Company Hoping To Tap Into Agriculture And Construction Scene

"This is the first store of it's kind in the country," says Mark Spironello, Battlefield Equipment Regional Manager for Manitoba. He says staff are excited Battlefield Ag West has expanded to the area, combining the Ag West and Battlefield resources.

The new rental service location between Morden and Winkler will help people with everything from hanging a photo all the way to plowing a field, Spironello said.

"This is a community that is very agriculture based, but also has a great construction community," he said. "No matter how strange your problem is, ask, because odds are, we can find a solution for you."

Spironello added that on top of the a full-service rental options, Battlefield is also a full-service selling house for companies like Caterpiller, Milwaukee, Wacker Neuson.