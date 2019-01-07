New Concept To Recognize The Service Of Veterans

Freedom doesn't come for free; it comes at a price.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, has partnered with the city of Morden to honour veterans of Morden and community, by hanging banners along Stephen street.

Legion Member, Ken Wiebe, believes by acknowledging those who have served; it will bring a thankfulness for what we have.

"Your ability to live the way you want comes at the cost of another's sacrifice. It's just to be appreciative; these people have given up themselves and in some cases their lives, to ensure we can live in a society that doesn't hold you back for who you are."

These banners wouldn't be strictly for those who have passed, says Wiebe, but encompasses all those who have served.

When the Legion brought their proposal to Morden Council, it received a favourable response. The agreement was the Legion would be in charge of the banners, while the city would provide the hardware to install said banners along the street.

As part of a military family, Morden Mayor Brandon Burley recognizes the sacrifices of those who served. When the Legion came forward with the project, both he and Council supported the concept.

"As a father with children, I'm excited my children will have that honour for an extended period of time instead of just one day in the year. Certainly, it's a fitting way to honour the sacrifice of those who've fought for our freedom."

The plan is to install the banners mid-October, keeping them up till Remembrance Day has passed.

Wiebe says the program will work through sponsorship, those wanting a family member or a person who has served can pay for a banner which will be administered by the Legion.

Wiebe notes a soft-sale for banners will take place this January, picking up in March with a goal to have a substantial portion of them completed by spring.