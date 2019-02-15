New Director Of Community Services Named In Winkler

The City of Winkler is welcoming its new Director of Community Services, Jody Penner.

"I'm very excited... I see the city of Winkler as a strong, growing community... certainly in the area of recreation and the arts," he says.

He adds the upcoming Meridian Exhibition Centre, P.W Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Bethel Heritage Park and the Winkler Arts and Culture Centre form a solid base to build on.

His top priority moving forward is hiring an events coordinator to help plan the Harvest Festival.

"And then I want to look at what the needs of the community are going to be in the years to come and how we can meet those."

With a growing and diverse community, Penner says looking at the demographics will be key. With more residents retiring in Winkler, he hopes to look at ways to include more older adults in community events.

Penner comes into the role with management experience with Friesens Corporation in Altona.

Together with his family, Penner calls Winkler home and has been involved in the community volunteering in various capacities including coaching sports, church leadership, and other community organizations including The Bunker.

Penner will take over the role March 11 from outgoing Director of Recreation, Culture, and Tourism Deb Penner.